Athersys: Near-Term Progress In Stem Cell Phase 3 Trials Could Multiply Shares In 2022

By Arthur Frentzel
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Company has a robust pipeline in late-stage clinical development largely unknown to investors. Many healthcare professionals and laymen alike believe stem cells are the future of medicine. Stem cells are derived from living cells that not only treat injuries and diseases, but also repair damaged tissue and organs. Yet, stem cells...

seekingalpha.com

Nature.com

Long-term follow-up of patients with ATL after autologous stem cell transplantation

Adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma (ATL) is a refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). Treatment with chemotherapy alone is associated with an extremely poor prognosis. Allogeneic stem cell transplantation (SCT) is the only modality shown to achieve long-term survival, but treatment-related mortality is a critical problem in the relatively elderly individuals most likely to develop with ATL [1]. Autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) is rarely performed in ATL, and the few studies of ASCT in ATL reported dismal outcomes [2,3,4].
Benzinga

FDA Approves PharmaTher's Phase 2 Trial For Ketamine ALS Treatment

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM), is a Canadian company focused on the development and commercialization of medicines derived from ketamine. PharmaTher announced on Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted an application to proceed with a Phase 2 clinical trial for an ALS treatment.
biospace.com

Largest Phase III Hemophilia Gene Therapy Trial Yields Positive Results

BioMarin Pharmaceutical shared positive results from its ongoing Phase III GENEr8-1 trial on the viability of valoctocogene roxaparvovec as a treatment for patients diagnosed with severe hemophilia A. The study has a total of 134 adult participants, the largest of its kind to date. In the second year of the...
Seeking Alpha

Data Update 2 For 2022: U.S. Stocks Kept Winning In 2021, But...

Foreign markets had a mixed year. Leading into 2021, the big questions facing investors were about how quickly economies would recover from COVID, with the assumption that the virus would fade during the year and the pressures that the resulting growth would put on inflation. In a post at the start of 2021, I argued that while stocks entered the year at elevated levels, especially on historic metrics (such as PE ratios), they were priced to deliver reasonable returns, relative to very low risk-free rates (with the treasury bond rate at 0.93% at the start of 2021). At the start of 2022, it feels like Groundhog Day, with the same questions about economic growth and inflation looming for the year, and the same judgment about stocks, i.e., that they look expensive. In this post, I will begin with a historical assessment of stock returns in the recent past, then move on to evaluate the returns that investors can expect to make, given how they are priced at the start of 2022, and end with a do-it-yourself valuation of the index right now.
Nature.com

HMCES safeguards genome integrity and long-term self-renewal of hematopoietic stem cells during stress responses

Hematopoietic stress drives quiescent hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) to proliferate, generating reactive oxygen species (ROS) and oxidative DNA damage including abasic sites. Such a coupling between rapid DNA replication and a burst of abasic site formation during HSC stress responses, however, presents a challenge to accurately repair abasic sites located in replication-associated single-stranded DNA. Here we show that HMCES, a novel shield of abasic sites, plays pivotal roles in overcoming this challenge upon HSC activation. While HMCES was dispensable for steady-state hematopoiesis, Hmces-deficient HSCs exhibited compromised long-term self-renewal capacity in response to hematopoietic stress such as myeloablation and transplantation. Loss of HMCES resulted in accumulation of DNA lesions due to impaired resolution of abasic sites generated by activation-induced ROS in activated HSCs and broad downregulation of DNA damage response and repair pathways. Moreover, Hmces-deficient mice died from bone marrow failure after exposure to sublethal irradiation, which also produces ROS. Notably, dysregulation of HMCES occurs frequently in acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) and is associated with poor clinical outcomes. Together, our findings not only highlighted HMCES as a novel genome protector in activated HSCs, but also position it as a potential selective target against ALL while sparing normal hematopoiesis.
Seeking Alpha

Pfizer CEO says an annual COVID-19 vaccine preferable to frequent boosters

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) CEO Albert Bourla thinks that an annual COVID-19 vaccine could be preferable over frequent booster shots in terms of public health. In an interview with Israel's N12 News on Saturday, Bourla was asked whether he sees regular periodic administration of booster vaccines every four to five months. "This will not be a good scenario. What I'm hoping (is) that we will have a vaccine that you will have to do once a year," he replied.
Seeking Alpha

Seagoing Shipping Rates And Port Activity

Shipping costs have exploded due to a complex list of factors that are unlikely to subside quickly. Over the past year, we’ve seen record-breaking queues of shipping containers outside major U.S ports and an unprecedented spike in shipping rates. Spot rates for transporting a 40-foot container from Asia to the U.S. are reported to have increased tenfold from a few years ago.¹
Seeking Alpha

Outlook 2022: Slowflation To Expansion

The Atlanta Federal Reserve (Fed) nowcast model currently estimates that the U.S. economy is expanding at a 6.8% quarter-over-quarter annualized rate. By all accounts, 2021 was a good year, economically speaking. Production and distribution challenges of the mass vaccination drive are largely resolved. The world’s largest economies are firing on nearly all cylinders. Yet the latest COVID-19 variant suggests that the global pandemic is not quite in the rearview mirror, so the associated economic disruption and the resultant inflationary pressures may persist well into 2022.
bizjournals

Athersys hires pharma, biotech leader as next CEO

Athersys Inc., the adult stem cell company in Cleveland, has hired a senior pharmaceutical and biotech executive as its next CEO to complete the company's efforts to commercialize its MultiStem therapy. Daniel Camardo is executive vice president, head of the rare disease and inflammation business units, and U.S. president at...
Phys.org

Increasingly efficient production of human pluripotent stem cells

Researchers at the University of Helsinki have developed a new, faster and more reliable technique for reverting human cells to the stem cell state. Pluripotent stem cells are a key tool in biomedicine for modeling various diseases and developing novel therapies. A few years ago, a CRISPR activator (CRISPRa) gene-editing...
wuft.org

Earth BioGenome Project enters new phase, Florida researcher shares progress

To combat the endangerment of the 15,521 animal species that are listed as threatened by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, one Florida-based project is developing genomic resources to discover the species still hidden from science. Pamela Soltis, a plant biologist at the Florida Museum of Natural History,...
Seeking Alpha

Kinnate Biopharma gets FDA nod for KIN-3248's IND application

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) said the FDA cleared its IND application for KIN-3248, a pan-FGFR inhibitor being developed for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and urothelial carcinoma. The Phase 1 trial is expected to begin in H1 of 2022 and will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and anti-cancer activity of KIN-3248. In preclinical...
Seeking Alpha

ChargePoint: Bullish Operating Model, But Expensive Stock For EV Exposure

ChargePoint is one of the leading EV charging infrastructure networks in the US with opportunities to expand internationally. ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) is one of the leading electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure networks in the US. While the company's revenue is largely based on their hardware charging systems, the real value falls within their higher-margin, more recurring subscription revenue.
Nature.com

The value of patient-reported outcomes in early-phase clinical trials

If used correctly, patient-reported outcomes can provide preliminary evidence of efficacy and tolerability from a patient perspective, as well as supporting regulatory review. Early-phase clinical trials are essential for drug development, helping to provide insight into how new drugs interact with the human body, their safety profiles and any side effects associated with dosage adjustments1. Traditionally, drug activity and safety have been monitored and documented using investigator-assessed clinical tools. However, these trials offer a unique opportunity to gather preliminary evidence on the benefits and risks of therapeutics from the patient perspective1.
Nature.com

Transcriptomic profiling fuels the derivation of stable pig epiblast stem cells

You have full access to this article via your institution. It is controversial whether pig pluripotent stem cells can be derived and stably maintained in a culture dish. In a recent paper published in Cell Research , Zhi et al. perform a comprehensive transcriptome landscape analysis of pig embryos at all developmental stages from embryonic (E) day 0 to E14 and identify a culture cocktail to stabilize pig pregastrulation epiblast stem cells (pgEpiSCs) in vitro for long-term passaging; the pgEpiSCs can undergo multiple rounds of gene editing and generate cloned animals.
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

