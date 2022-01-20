PCPD: Woman arrested after investigators find drugs in baby’s crib

UPDATE: 1/20/2022 8:06 p.m.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department revealed four more children lived in the home where drugs were found in a baby’s crib on Thursday.

Police said they were made aware of Turner after the Department of Children and Families tipped them off to possible child abuse. They said they weren’t able to make an arrest initially, but that changed.

“As we had witnesses come forward and we were able to gather more information, we were able to make a case and go back and reevaluate the living conditions and make an arrest on the mother for battery on a 2-year-old,” said Panama City Police Lieutenant, Chris Taylor.

Taylor said Turner insisted they come back to check on their home and reevaluate the living conditions. He said that open invitation quickly changed the course of the investigation.

“Based on her consent, the Panama City Police Department criminal investigations along with street crimes conducted a walkthrough of the house and that’s where the drugs were found in the crib in the formula cans,” Taylor said.

Taylor said they had an idea there were drugs in the home. Officers said they found methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and 34,000 lethal doses of fentanyl inside the crib.

Taylor said while the initial complaint was about her 2-year-old child, they then discovered four other children were living in the home from infancy to 15-years-old.

“There is potential that a small child could and probably was within that crib where theses drugs were at,” Taylor said.

Taylor said their street crimes unit is looking into where the drugs came from expect more charges to be filed.

As for the other four children, police said they have reason to believe the children were abused in some way. They’re now in DCF’s care and will be placed in suitable foster care.

Our previous version of the story is below.

