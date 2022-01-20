ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

PCPD: Woman arrested after investigators find drugs in baby’s crib

By S. Brady Calhoun
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38LHda_0drC35Wf00

UPDATE: 1/20/2022 8:06 p.m.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department revealed four more children lived in the home where drugs were found in a baby’s crib on Thursday.

Police said they were made aware of Turner after the Department of Children and Families tipped them off to possible child abuse. They said they weren’t able to make an arrest initially, but that changed.

“As we had witnesses come forward and we were able to gather more information, we were able to make a case and go back and reevaluate the living conditions and make an arrest on the mother for battery on a 2-year-old,” said Panama City Police Lieutenant, Chris Taylor.

Taylor said Turner insisted they come back to check on their home and reevaluate the living conditions. He said that open invitation quickly changed the course of the investigation.

“Based on her consent, the Panama City Police Department criminal investigations along with street crimes conducted a walkthrough of the house and that’s where the drugs were found in the crib in the formula cans,” Taylor said.

Taylor said they had an idea there were drugs in the home. Officers said they found methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and 34,000 lethal doses of fentanyl inside the crib.

Taylor said while the initial complaint was about her 2-year-old child, they then discovered four other children were living in the home from infancy to 15-years-old.

“There is potential that a small child could and probably was within that crib where theses drugs were at,” Taylor said.

Taylor said their street crimes unit is looking into where the drugs came from expect more charges to be filed.

As for the other four children, police said they have reason to believe the children were abused in some way. They’re now in DCF’s care and will be placed in suitable foster care.

Our previous version of the story is below.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman was arrested after investigators said they found a stash of drugs in a baby’s crib.

Panama City Police investigators searched 35-year-old Rebecca Turner’s home after Florida’s Department of Children and Families notified them about possible child abuse.

Chipley home destroyed in fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xm6mG_0drC35Wf00
This photo of drugs allegedly found in Rebecca Turner’s home was provided by the Panama City Police Department.

“Members of the department’s Street Crimes Unit assisted in a walkthrough of the residence,” officers wrote in a news release. “After a warrant was secured, investigators found a bag inside a baby crib in the master bedroom.
In the bag, officers found an empty baby formula can that contained:
1) Multi-colored pills that field tested positive for both methamphetamine and fentanyl.
2) A crystal substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.
3) A white substance that field tested positive for cocaine.
4) A green substance that field tested positive for fentanyl.
5) A small black scale and the suspect’s identification card.”

Former dispatcher avoids prison time in $188,000 fraud case

Investigators added that the amount of fentanyl confiscated equals more than 34,000 lethal doses of the drug.

“In all, more than 76 grams of methamphetamine were confiscated, along with more than 21 grams of
marijuana,” officers wrote.

Turner was charged with two counts of child abuse, trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, violation of probation, and possession of narcotic equipment.

FHP: Two arrested in Walton Co. for human trafficking

She was booked into the Bay County Jail. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WMBB

Bay County man dies crossing Highway 231

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man killed in an crash early Saturday morning has been identified. According to the Panama City Police Department, 30-year-old Vincent Lee Litton was hit and killed around 3:30 Saturday morning while crossing Highway 231. Police said he was hit by a Ford pickup heading north near the […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Walton deputies searching for missing woman

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 65-year-old woman from Miramar Beach. Melanie Kay Stallard is known to frequent the Grand Boulevard area. Family members have tried reaching out to her repeatedly over the last few months with no success, deputies wrote […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

20-year-old convicted of two murders

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — 20-year-old Ruez Hicks was convicted of the second-degree murder of Robert Fowler and Robert Gilmore on Thursday. The trial took two days to complete, with the jury deliberating for about 45 minutes.  “He goes in to commit a burglary, he gets confronted by the homeowner,” State Attorney Larry Basford said. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

SPD: Springfield man raped unconscious man

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — A Springfield man was arrested after he allegedly raped another man last year, Springfield Police wrote in an arrest affidavit. The court record states that Yusef Carswell was at his home with another man on Christmas day. The victim was given an “intoxicating substance” without his knowledge and was incapacitated, police […]
SPRINGFIELD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panama City, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Chipley, FL
WMBB

Suspect surrenders in stabbing case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man accused of aggravated battery in a stabbing incident turned himself in Wednesday, Panama City Police said. Leonard Earl Jenkins, 64, got into an altercation with the victim when the victim asked him and a woman to leave a home on E. 8th Court, police wrote in a news […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Court records detail statements from suspects in Marianna murder

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Devin Michael Knight, Gabriel Clemons and Ramaryia Keys all played a role in the tragic death of a Graceville man, according to courthouse records. The victim’s family said their loved one was mentally challenged. Court records detail the statements of the alleged criminals. Here’s what’s in those reports. Knight told investigators […]
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

20-year-old on trial for double murder

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — 20-year-old Ruez Hicks Jr.’s trial for double murder began on Wednesday. Hicks is charged with killing Robert Gilmore and Robert Fowler on Delmar Drive, off of Front Beach Road, on Jan. 26, 2021. “One of those bullets ripped through the chest of Robert Gilmore, piercing his heart and causing his […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Child Abuse#City Police#Fraud#Pcpd#Dcf
WMBB

Two children die in Eastpoint mobile home fire

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WMBB) — Law enforcement is deeply saddened over the death of two young girls in a Franklin County house fire. “It just really hits home, especially when it’s children and it really hits home, you know, when it’s just down the street,” Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith said. Smith said a deputy arrived […]
EASTPOINT, FL
WMBB

Bay County Sheriff’s Office to hold conference on Domestic Violence

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– According to the Bay County Sherriff’s Office, 1 out of 4 people fall victim to domestic violence within our community, and the problem is growing. “Unfortunately, domestic violence is one of my highest victimizations, I service an upwards of 75 people a month,” said victim advocate, Chevina Jackson. Jan. 21 from […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Prosecutors refute misconduct allegations in Lynn Haven corruption case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Federal prosecutors have responded to arguments from the two remaining defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption trial. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven are accused of fraud and bribery in connection to several city projects both before and after Hurricane […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WMBB

Three injured in crash involving a semi-truck in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Orlando man is recovering from serious injuries after the semi-truck he was driving flipped over on I-10 Friday night. Florida Highway Patrol said a 19-year-old and 20-year-old from Sneads were driving a small pickup truck on the I-10 eastbound on ramp to merge onto the interstate. The 33-year-old man […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Reward offered in unsolved Okaloosa County killing

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An $8,000 reward is being offered for helpful information in the unsolved murder of Christopher Menzies. Menzies was found shot to death in the eastbound lane of HWY 98 on Okaloosa Island on December 22, 2021. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says Menzies left work in Miramar Beach around […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Former dispatcher avoids prison time in $188,000 fraud case

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A former dispatcher who pleaded no contest to stealing $188,000 from a baptist church evaded prison during his sentencing Tuesday. Prosecutors said Roger McLaney II, 47, served as treasurer of the church from November 2016 to September 2020. While in this “position of trust,” McLaney “systematically stole” $188,254.23 from the […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WMBB

SWFD responds to fire at popular Grayton Beach restaurant

GRAYTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The South Walton Fire District responded to a fire at AJ’s Friday night and crews said smoke and flames were visible at the scene. At around 9:15 Friday night, SWFD tweeted the fire had been put out and one person was evaluated for injuries but they were not transported to […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City police investigating Trump flag burning

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City business owner is trying to find out who vandalized his property on Tuesday night. Roberto Price, the owner of “Prices Right Roofing Inc.,” said on Tuesday night around 7 o’clock, someone ripped his two Donald Trump banners off the side of his building and set one on […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Organization says Florida lacks driving safety laws in new study

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new study finds Florida is one of the most unsafe states for drivers based on recommended safety laws. In the report, states were ranked green, yellow or red. The Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety gave Florida, and 10 other states, the ‘Red’ ranking which means the state falls […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Man seriously injured following construction site accident

UPDATE 1/2022 11 a.m.: Panama City Beach Police have confirmed that the victim died from his injuries. The incident remains under investigation. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach Police are investigating a construction site accident that involved heavy machinery and left one man injured, Wednesday morning. It happened shortly after 10 a.m. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Chipley home destroyed in fire

A Chipley home is considered a total loss after a fire broke out overnight, officials wrote. According to our media partners at the Washington County News Chipley firefighters said they were alerted to the fire about 1 a.m. They responded to find flames coming out of the home located on Forest Avenue. With help from […]
CHIPLEY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy