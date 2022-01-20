Isaiah Pryor headed to NFLPA Bowl

Former Notre Dame and Ohio State safety/linebacker Isaiah Pryor won’t return to school for a sixth season of college football and will instead try and take his skills to the NFL. Pryor will get a chance to showcase those skills next weekend as he’s been invited to participate in the annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Pryor played from 2017-2019 at Ohio State before graduating and transferring to Notre Dame ahead of the 2020 season. He saw the field a significant amount this past season as his career high 42 tackles helped Notre Dame’s defense to allow just 19.7 points per game.

Pryor is listed at 6-1, 217 pounds and attended high school at IMG Academy in Florida.