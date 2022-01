NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New polling by a Long Island hospital found 80% of residents in our area say the government is failing when it comes to COVID-19 testing and more needs to be done. It also found the majority of people approve of mask mandates. “How do you feel about the mask mandate?” CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan asked one person. “I’m OK with it, man, because it keeps people safe,” he said. A clear majority of Long Island and New York City residents agree. According to Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital’s “Truth in Medicine” poll, 65% feel masks should be mandated in schools, theaters, private...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO