TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas lawmakers kicked off the first day of the legislative session on Monday wrapping up shortly after gaveling in. Lawmakers are easing back into what’s expected to be a year packed with big plans on both sides of the aisle. But, it could spell out controversy as they prepare to redraw maps and figure out what to do with the state’s budget.

KANSAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO