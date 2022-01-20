ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

1/20 Host Chat

twincitieslive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth is joined by Chris Hawkey from KFAN, today’s cohost. They discuss Tori Yorgey, the reporter...

www.twincitieslive.com

Comments / 0

CBS Atlanta

Actor, Comedian Louie Anderson Dies At 68

LAS VEGAS (AP/WCCO) — Louie Anderson, a Minnesota-born actor and comedian, has died at age 68, according to the Associated Press. A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, Anderson was being treated for cancer in a Las Vegas hospital. He was diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He won a 2016 Emmy for best-supporting actor for his unlikely role in the comedy “Baskets” as Christine Baskets, mom to twin sons played by Zach Galifianakis. Anderson received three consecutive Emmy nods for his performance. He was a familiar face elsewhere on TV, including as host of a revival of the game show “Family Feud” from 1999 to 2002, and on comedy specials and in frequent late-night talk show appearances. Anderson recently appeared in the comedy film “Coming 2 America,” the sequel to the Eddie Murphy 1980s smash film “Coming To America,” which was filmed in metro Atlanta. Click here for more info from CBS News.
CELEBRITIES
State
West Virginia State
ghostcultmag.com

Original Kittie Lineup to Host Instagram Live Chat for the 22nd Anniversary of “Spit”

Kittie’s original lineup — Morgan Lander (guitar, vocals), Mercedes Lander (drums), Fallon Bowman (guitar) and Tanya Candler (bass) — will reunite for an online chat today, JAnuary. 11th, 2022 to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of its 2000 debut album, “Spit”. The band made the announcement on their Instagram account where the chat will take place: “Join us tomorrow on IG Live at 7:30pm EST for a little celebration of the 22nd anniversary of our debut album Spit. We’ll hang out and answer some questions! #iglive #spit #happybirthday #joinus #Kittie”. Largely in active as a touring and recording act for the last 10 years, the band released a career-spanning documentary, “Origins/Evolutions”, which finally saw the light of day in 2018 via Lightyear Entertainment in North America and a live concert video the following year.
INTERNET
wearegreenbay.com

Birthday Club 1/20/2022

(WFRV) – Do you know someone with an upcoming birthday? Wish them a HAPPY BIRTHDAY during Local 5 This Morning, PLUS enter them for a chance to win a $25 gift card provided by Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic!. You can submit a picture and some information about them...
LIFESTYLE
sarabozich.com

Weekend Roundup 1/20

Plan your weekend with my weekly list of things to do around Harrisburg and central PA! Scroll down or use the menu links to find ideas for your weekend. Kill Keller at HMAC. TheBurg has this review of the production. Today is National Cheese Lover’s Day – check out these wine pairings. Lisa’s Café on Chocolate opens at The Hershey Story on Friday.
HARRISBURG, PA
twincitieslive.com

Watch Read Listen: Terry John Zila

Terry John Zila, executive chef at Terry John Zila catering, shares some of his favorites in this week’s Watch Read Listen. Read: Let’s Pretend This Never Happened by Jenny Lawson. Listen: Cold Heart by Elton John and Dua Lipa.
FOOD & DRINKS
Person
Chris Hawkey
twincitieslive.com

1/20 Backyard Rink

Minnesota Live producer Lauren Andrego stopped by the Wiesner family backyard rink in beautiful Victoria!. Our Backyard Rinks series is sponsored by Tria. To enter your rink, click here!
VICTORIA, MN
Power 93.7 WBLK

Even More Snow For Buffalo and WNY Tomorrow

You may have woken up this morning in Western New York and noticed an abundance of snow on the ground. That is because of lake effect snow that impacted the region late last night and through a good portion of today. 1-2 inches has fallen in Buffalo with more across...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS News

1/20: Red and Blue

TV & VIDEOS
#Wsaz
CBS Tampa

Actor, Comedian Louie Anderson Dies At 68

CELEBRITIES

Community Policy