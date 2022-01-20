ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PM Modi tops list of most popular world leaders with 71 pc rating: Survey

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Payal MehtaNew Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has topped the global rating amongst world leaders with an approval rating of 71 per cent. On the list of the 13 world leaders, US president Joe Biden...

