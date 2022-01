Gering Legion Baseball player Ryan Johnston signed his National Letter of Intent Friday at the Central Church of Christ to play baseball for York College next year. “Throughout my life, I’ve worked hard for a lot of different sports, and I came to the realization about four or five months ago that baseball is really the route I wanted to take,” he said. “Coming into this, I didn’t have too many offers from anywhere and then when I got this one; it meant a lot to me that I can continue my academic and athletic career. I knew this was the place to go when I set foot on campus.”

GERING, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO