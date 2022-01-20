New 100-inmate Department of Correction facility proposed for Pocatello area

Gov. Brad Little’s budget proposal for the Idaho Department of Correction suggests opening a $12 million, 100-bed community re-entry facility, which would be located in the Pocatello area.

IDOC Director Josh Tewalt said if lawmakers approve Little’s budget request for the project, it could be completed within a year and a half to two years. It would likely be staffed by between 25 and 30 workers, including security, employment coordinators, case managers and others.

Tewalt addressed the Idaho Legislature’s Joint Finance Appropriations Committee Tuesday about the governor’s budget recommendations for his department. Little has also proposed building a 280-bed housing unit at the Idaho State Correctional Institution south of Boise, as well as remodeling two existing units on that campus and building an 848-bed minimum custody women’s prison in Treasure Valley.

Tewalt explained re-entry facilities help inmates who qualify connect to jobs and resources in the outside world to help them succeed upon their release, under supervision and with accountability.

State Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello, is a JFAC member and vows to advocate for full funding for the “forward-looking” project in his committee.

“You never know for sure, but I feel like this is very likely to happen and we’ve got to keep pushing for it,” Nye said.

Tewalt said re-entry centers further the governor’s goal of balancing investments in detention with investments in programs that reduce the need for prison capacity. He said re-entry facilities are proven to reduce recidivism, and participants in the programs are active in volunteerism and charitable causes within their surrounding communities.

Inmates involved in the Nampa re-entry program, for example, have been especially supportive of the Special Olympics.

“There’s a pretty important civic component,” Tewalt told the Journal. “In some of the communities where we have re-entry centers, chambers of commerce have used them as recruiting tools for new businesses.”

Having a local re-entry facility would enable inmates from the Pocatello area preparing to be released find success without having to leave their community through a “gradual transitional opportunity,” Tewalt said.

“This is about reconnecting people to their communities in a positive way,” Tewalt said.

The state currently operates re-entry facilities in Idaho Falls, Twin Falls, Nampa, Kuna and Boise. Tewalt said the proposed facility would provide similar local services for men as those that are already offered through the Community Custody wing at Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center.

“It’s certainly in the long-term interests of taxpayers but especially in community safety,” Tewalt said. “There’s a real crime-reduction component here. I think we’re going to be able to make some pretty good cases for everything in the governor’s budget, and we’re hopeful we can get them across the finish line and start to have those conversations with local leaders who can help us better understand local concerns, needs and how we can help reduce crime.”

Tewalt said no location has been selected for the proposed facility, which could either be new construction or located in an existing facility renovated for the purpose.

Tewalt said the next step will be to start meeting with community leaders about the best path forward and to identify specific community needs the facility could help address.

Bannock County officials learned of the project just before the new year and are fully on board.

“The point of these facilities is to help individuals reintegrate into society and get back on their way and lower recidivism rates,” said Bannock County Commissioner Terrel Tovey. “We want to make sure they can be productive members of society.”

Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu said officials with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office have told him they love their re-entry facility. He said having community meetings and finding the ideal location for the planned facility will be critical steps.

“At some point you’re going to have to transition that population back into society, and it’s a good way to do that,” Manu said. “It’s a transitional way to get them back into society in a meaningful way, a productive way ... instead of you release somebody and, ‘Hey, good luck.’”