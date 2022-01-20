ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

New 100-inmate Department of Correction facility proposed for Pocatello area

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fPuF4_0drC204p00

Gov. Brad Little’s budget proposal for the Idaho Department of Correction suggests opening a $12 million, 100-bed community re-entry facility, which would be located in the Pocatello area.

IDOC Director Josh Tewalt said if lawmakers approve Little’s budget request for the project, it could be completed within a year and a half to two years. It would likely be staffed by between 25 and 30 workers, including security, employment coordinators, case managers and others.

Tewalt addressed the Idaho Legislature’s Joint Finance Appropriations Committee Tuesday about the governor’s budget recommendations for his department. Little has also proposed building a 280-bed housing unit at the Idaho State Correctional Institution south of Boise, as well as remodeling two existing units on that campus and building an 848-bed minimum custody women’s prison in Treasure Valley.

Tewalt explained re-entry facilities help inmates who qualify connect to jobs and resources in the outside world to help them succeed upon their release, under supervision and with accountability.

State Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello, is a JFAC member and vows to advocate for full funding for the “forward-looking” project in his committee.

“You never know for sure, but I feel like this is very likely to happen and we’ve got to keep pushing for it,” Nye said.

Tewalt said re-entry centers further the governor’s goal of balancing investments in detention with investments in programs that reduce the need for prison capacity. He said re-entry facilities are proven to reduce recidivism, and participants in the programs are active in volunteerism and charitable causes within their surrounding communities.

Inmates involved in the Nampa re-entry program, for example, have been especially supportive of the Special Olympics.

“There’s a pretty important civic component,” Tewalt told the Journal. “In some of the communities where we have re-entry centers, chambers of commerce have used them as recruiting tools for new businesses.”

Having a local re-entry facility would enable inmates from the Pocatello area preparing to be released find success without having to leave their community through a “gradual transitional opportunity,” Tewalt said.

“This is about reconnecting people to their communities in a positive way,” Tewalt said.

The state currently operates re-entry facilities in Idaho Falls, Twin Falls, Nampa, Kuna and Boise. Tewalt said the proposed facility would provide similar local services for men as those that are already offered through the Community Custody wing at Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center.

“It’s certainly in the long-term interests of taxpayers but especially in community safety,” Tewalt said. “There’s a real crime-reduction component here. I think we’re going to be able to make some pretty good cases for everything in the governor’s budget, and we’re hopeful we can get them across the finish line and start to have those conversations with local leaders who can help us better understand local concerns, needs and how we can help reduce crime.”

Tewalt said no location has been selected for the proposed facility, which could either be new construction or located in an existing facility renovated for the purpose.

Tewalt said the next step will be to start meeting with community leaders about the best path forward and to identify specific community needs the facility could help address.

Bannock County officials learned of the project just before the new year and are fully on board.

“The point of these facilities is to help individuals reintegrate into society and get back on their way and lower recidivism rates,” said Bannock County Commissioner Terrel Tovey. “We want to make sure they can be productive members of society.”

Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu said officials with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office have told him they love their re-entry facility. He said having community meetings and finding the ideal location for the planned facility will be critical steps.

“At some point you’re going to have to transition that population back into society, and it’s a good way to do that,” Manu said. “It’s a transitional way to get them back into society in a meaningful way, a productive way ... instead of you release somebody and, ‘Hey, good luck.’”

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Southeast Idaho shatters weekly record with 2,219 new COVID-19 cases

POCATELLO — Southeast Idaho Public Health officials confirmed Monday the region has for a second consecutive week more than doubled its worst week ever for the number of new COVID-19 cases. For the weekly reporting period ending on Monday, the region experienced 2,219 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, SIPH officials said. The total includes 1,359 cases in Bannock County, 565 cases in Bingham County, 90 cases in Caribou County,...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello's Titan Power strengthens legacy by pushing industry standards

POCATELLO — Trent Clawson, president and chief engineer of Titan Power, and his team have blown the top off the battery-manufacturing industry by challenging the status quo and asking one question over and over again: “Why not?” The business has made a name for itself with its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries for drones and airsoft guns. Now Titan is making radical changes in an area that hasn’t been reimagined for decades: golf car batteries. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Commercial real estate defining East Idaho businesses

In early 2020, Brent Wilson made a public prediction. As the pandemic was emerging as a formidable foe against economic health and industry, Wilson said commercial real estate growth in East Idaho, specifically in the Idaho Falls area, “showed no signs of slowing down.” He was correct. “The year 2021 was a record year companywide,” Wilson said. “What we have seen with the pandemic was a lot of fear around...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Bill to legalize pot-derived pain relief spray introduced in Idaho House

BOISE (AP) — A bill that would allow Idaho residents with multiple sclerosis and other neurological disorders to use a pain-relief spray derived from marijuana has been introduced in the House. The bill provides a carve-out in Idaho code for nabiximols, an oral spray that is undergoing clinical trials for possible approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Association, The Lewiston Tribune reported. The bill is co-sponsored by Burley Rep....
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
City
Nampa, ID
City
Pocatello, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Pocatello, ID
Government
County
Bannock County, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Bannock County, ID
Government
Idaho State Journal

New signs at Indian Rocks highlight petroglyphs, historical significance of Shoshone-Bannock Tribes

POCATELLO — The Bureau of Land Management recently installed two interpretive signs at the Indian Rocks petroglyph boulder display that pay tribute to the regional history of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. The Indian Rocks petroglyphs are located just northwest of McCammon. The site once boasted a visitor’s center but no trace of the structure remains, according to BLM spokesperson Bruce Hallman. The new interpretive signs provide some historical context for the...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

El Compa Hookah Bar closed until further notice following Pocatello police investigation

POCATELLO — The Pocatello police street crimes unit and Idaho State Police Alcohol Beverage Control around 3 a.m. Sunday executed a search warrant at the El Compa Hookah Bar located at 440 E. Center Street in Pocatello. The operation was the result of an ongoing investigation since November. The Pocatello police street crimes unit and state police were assisted by Pocatello Police patrol division, Pocatello Police school resource officers, the Bannock County Prosecutor's Office, Bannock County Juvenile Probation, Bannock County Adult Probation, the Idaho Department...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

FAST-MOVING SNOWSTORM FORECAST TO ARRIVE IN EAST IDAHO TONIGHT

A quick-moving winter storm is forecast to bring a fresh coat of snow to East Idaho Monday night through Tuesday morning. Most of East Idaho including the Preston, Malad, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, American Falls, Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Shelley, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, St. Anthony and Rexburg areas can expect 1 to 2 inches of snow from the storm. Higher elevation areas such as Victor, Palisades, Swan Valley, Bone, Soda Springs...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

A pandemic casualty? Idaho woman dies in ER while awaiting ICU bed

MOSCOW — It was the evening of Jan. 6 when Katherine Ripley’s husband, Ian, noticed something was wrong with his wife. The Moscow couple called 911. Katie walked into the ambulance on her own, talking with Ian and EMTs. A few hours later, she was incoherent. Ripley, 33, was battling a severe case of pneumonia. Over the next 20 hours, her family searched for an intensive care unit bed that could accommodate her needs in Idaho, Montana or Washington. Only a day later, she died...
MOSCOW, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho Legislature#Real Crime#Prison#Little#D Pocatello#Jfac
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello fire, police departments report record call volume in 2021

The Pocatello fire and police departments responded to an all-time record number of calls between October 2020 and September 2021, an increase agency leaders attribute to residents delaying medical care during the pandemic. Ryan O'Hearn, assistant chief of operations with the Pocatello Fire Department, said his department responded to 8,323 calls last fiscal year. That volume accounts for 33 more calls than PFD responded to during its last record year in 2017, and 500 more calls than in 2020. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Falls farmer to head state FSA office

IDAHO FALLS — Matt Gellings broke both of his legs and couldn't walk for six months after he crashed his snowmobile into a snow-covered stump in January of 2016. Six years later, the fourth-generation Idaho Falls farmer can look back on his debilitating accident as an experience that closed one door — ending his long career as a food producer — but helped to open another opportunity. On Jan. 21,...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Prison construction, remodeling plan could address capacity, save money

BOISE — Idaho could build a new 848-bed women’s prison south of Boise, remodel other existing prison housing units, shift inmates around and save money in the long run, state prisons chief Josh Tewalt told lawmakers Tuesday. “Our beds are significantly misaligned,” he told the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee. “On any given day, I have over 1,000 men who are minimum custody who are being housed in a medium-custody bed. … Having people in beds above their needed security classification is problematic. Secondly, it’s more...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho officials tell MyPillow CEO to stop false voter claims

BOISE (AP) — Idaho officials have sent MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell a cease-and-desist letter and a bill of more than $6,000 over the businessman’s repeated accusations of voter fraud in the state. Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden sent the cease-and-desist letter to Lindell on Tuesday, the Idaho Statesman reported. The letter demands Lindell “promptly remove all false statements about Idaho’s elections from your website” and “refrain from making similar statements in the future.” ...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Idaho State Journal

Man dies in East Idaho house fire

IDAHO FALLS — A house fire that swept through a bedroom in Idaho Falls on Sunday afternoon left one person dead, fire officials said. The Idaho Falls Fire Department said an adult man was found dead inside the one-story home in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue. The fire broke out at about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday and mainly stayed in a bedroom in the home. Fire officials have not...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Lt. Gov. McGeachin seeks funds to cover losing lawsuit costs

BOISE (AP) — Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin asked legislative budget writers on Wednesday for $29,000 in taxpayer money to cover legal fees incurred after she lost a public records lawsuit. The Idaho Press Club sued McGeachin in July after several journalists said she wrongly denied public record requests for materials relating to her new Education Task Force. McGeachin lost the lawsuit, with the judge saying she acted in “bad faith” in denying access to the public documents. He ordered her to release the records...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Firth firefighters receive much needed donations following blaze that gutted fire station

FIRTH — The Firth community sustained a major blow Jan. 10 when the town's fire station suffered heavy damage from a fire which burned much of the station itself but also destroyed much of its equipment, including a couple of engines. But the community has been seeing an outpouring of generosity this week with donations pouring in from stations across the state of Idaho and into Utah and fundraisers that will be taking place Saturday. ...
FIRTH, ID
Idaho State Journal

Record Idaho tax cut clears House, heads to Senate

BOISE (AP) — Idaho’s largest-ever tax cut cleared the House on Thursday and headed to the Senate. The House voted 57-13 with no Democratic support to approve the $600 million cut that includes $350 million in rebates and $250 million in ongoing tax cuts for people and businesses. Backers said the tax cuts return money to the people who paid it. Opponents said the tax cuts mostly benefit the wealthy...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Rep. Giddings sued under public records act for ethics documents

BOISE — An Idaho lawmaker who was censured after publicizing the name of a 19-year-old intern who reported being raped is being sued under the state’s public records act. Attorney Erika Birch filed the lawsuit earlier this month against Rep. Priscilla Giddings, a Republican from White Bird, contending Giddings didn’t comply with state law when she denied a public records requests for documents related to the ethics cases against Giddings and former Republican lawmaker Aaron von Ehlinger. ...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Community calendar: Jan. 21-23

Today • Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot. • The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. All styles...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Resolution 'to mourn the innocents who have lost their lives to abortion' approved by Idaho Senate

BOISE — A “Day of Tears” abortion resolution passed the Idaho Senate on Friday, but only after substantial debate both for and against, centering not only on abortion but on the Constitution, religion, and the rules for lowering the American flag to half-staff. The resolution, SR 101, sponsored by Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene with 12 Senate GOP co-sponsors, recognizes “in perpetuity” Jan. 22, the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade decision, as the “Day of Tears in Idaho,” and encourages Idahoans...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Yellowstone rampage brings prison time for California man

CHEYENNE, Wyoming (AP) — A judge has sentenced a California man to nine months in prison for a drunken rampage in Yellowstone National Park in which he did thousands of dollars in damage to a hotel and struggled with rangers trying to subdue him. U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark L. Carman also ordered Benjamin J. Bagala, 27, of Santa Rosa, California, on Jan. 7 to stay out of Yellowstone and not use alcohol for a year after his time in prison. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
530
Followers
232
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy