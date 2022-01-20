ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Lakeview's Dane Harper is Enquirer Athlete of the Week winner

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MSEva_0drC1vpQ00

The fans have spoken.

The winner of the latest Enquirer Athlete of the Week fan poll is Dane Harper of the Lakeview wrestling team.

Fans got behind Harper to help him edge fellow Athletes of the Week finalists Owen Baum of Lakeview, Ben Shafer of Harper Creek and A'Mya Hodges of BCC. Harper received 50% of the vote by the 5 p.m. Wednesday deadline. Thanks to his fans, he will receive an Enquirer Athlete of the Week T-shirt.

Dane Harper came up big for the Spartans as Lakeview regained the city title at the All-City Wrestling Tournament. Harper went undefeated at 285 pounds and was named city champ among heavyweights as Lakeview swept the city schools in duals at the event.

"Dane began the season with an injury. His first action was this week and he's really made a difference in our lineup. I can't say enough about his work ethic at practice and it really shows up on meet days," Lakeview coach Matthew MacQuillan said.

The Battle Creek Enquirer Athlete of the Week is presented by Oaklawn Hospital. To submit a nominee for Athlete of the Week, email bcesports@battlecreekenquirer.com.

Contact Bill Broderick at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter @billbroderick.

Comments / 0

Related
12newsnow.com

LCM's Asia Robinson is the 409Sports Athlete of The Week!

ORANGE, Texas — The LCM Lady Bears have lit up their season with three straight wins. Standing out partially because of their play maker, Asia Robinson. "With her in the mix I usually have not just one in double figures, I usually have at least two. It's really helped on the offensive side and she's so athletic that she contributes on the defensive side also," said Head Coach Eddie Michalko.
ORANGE, TX
nbc11news.com

Athletes of the Week: CMU Women’s Basketball

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - CMU women’s basketball got off to their best start in decades, winning 10 out 11 games before winter break. The Mavs were supposed to have just a week and a half off before getting back out there New Year’s Eve, but that’s when positive Covid tests started rolling in.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakeview#Combat#Bcc#Spartans#Oaklawn Hospital#Athlete Of The Week
97.3 ESPN

Winner of the South Jersey HS Athlete of the Week for Jan 18 2022

Each week, 973 ESPN South Jersey and Prime Events are bringing you the chance to vote for the South Jersey High School Athlete of the Week. We want to recognize some of the great student-athletes from around the Cape Atlantic League with five nominees. The winners of the South Jersey High School Athletes of the 2021 Fall Season are Cedar Creek's JC Landicini and Egg Harbor Township's Jenna Gray.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
KX News

Athlete of the Week: Beach’s Madi Wilhelmi

This week’s Friday Night Frenzy Athlete of the Week is Beach girls basketball player Madi Wilhelmi after putting up a big stat line against rivals Wibaux County on Saturday. Wilhelmi was able to score 19 points, 16 rebounds, while as a 5’5″ guard. She also added seven assists and three steals. Wilhelmi is verbally committed […]
BEACH, ND
The Battle Creek Enquirer

The Battle Creek Enquirer

527
Followers
210
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in Battle Creek and surrounding areas

 http://battlecreekenquirer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy