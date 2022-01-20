Lakeview's Dane Harper is Enquirer Athlete of the Week winner

The fans have spoken.

The winner of the latest Enquirer Athlete of the Week fan poll is Dane Harper of the Lakeview wrestling team.

Fans got behind Harper to help him edge fellow Athletes of the Week finalists Owen Baum of Lakeview, Ben Shafer of Harper Creek and A'Mya Hodges of BCC. Harper received 50% of the vote by the 5 p.m. Wednesday deadline. Thanks to his fans, he will receive an Enquirer Athlete of the Week T-shirt.

Dane Harper came up big for the Spartans as Lakeview regained the city title at the All-City Wrestling Tournament. Harper went undefeated at 285 pounds and was named city champ among heavyweights as Lakeview swept the city schools in duals at the event.

"Dane began the season with an injury. His first action was this week and he's really made a difference in our lineup. I can't say enough about his work ethic at practice and it really shows up on meet days," Lakeview coach Matthew MacQuillan said.

