Accidents

I-270 closed following fatal crash

By David Mullen
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash that closed part of Interstate 270 early Thursday, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Authorities responded to the crash around 4:15 a.m. near the westbound I-270 and Interstate 25 interchange, said Trooper Josh Lewis, a spokesman for the state patrol.

Lewis said one person was extricated from their vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured in the crash.

Investigators were trying to determine whether the weather played a role in the crash.

As of noon Thursday, the section of I-270 just before I-25 and Interstate 76 remained closed as Colorado Department of Transportation crews worked to repair damage at the crash scene.

