Molalla wrestlers battle at Oregon Classic

The Indians are measuring success in a variety of ways as they look to rebuild numbers in the program

The Molalla High wrestling team enjoyed intense days of action at the Oregon Classic Duals in Redmond Jan. 14-15 and had some solid performances at one of Oregon's biggest wrestling events.

Though missing some athletes due to injury and illness, the Indians had some solid performances. Max Salvetti recorded a 7-1 record at the tournament, wrestling at 113 pounds, while Nyxon Hopping garnered four wins during the tournament.

Also finding some success in the tournament was David Dietz at 126, Blake Gallardo at 120, and Wyatt Steach who bounced between 138 and 145 pounds.

On the girls side, Jade Naylor tasted victory during the tournament while freshman Sarah Patrick battled through a tough draw to see some good signs. Faith Steach put together a strong tournament to snag third place in the open division, which included collegiate wrestlers.

"I love watching the look on the younger athlete's faces as they realize they just hit a move correct and it worked," coach Nathan Smyth said. "The hard part is watching them lose time, and time again simply because they don't know what to do. This sport takes hundreds of dedicated hours of practice time. In a perfect season, I try to get all my athletes 40-50 bouts and the (last) two years have made this difficult."

This season has been a testing one for Smyth and his staff as the pandemic has impacted numbers in the wrestling room.

A number of athletes decided to graduate early or simply stepped away from the sport to take jobs since they were not in the school building. The challenge to get kids back into the room who might help has been a real one.

"I took over a very small team nine years ago and my staff and I have had the pleasure to watch many of our grapplers become state qualifiers, state placers and state champions," Smyth said. "As well as Molalla's first female wrestler and state placer. So, this year we measure our wins by individual victories, for some that standard is very high, for others it can be as simple as hitting a clean takedown. Small victories lead to big victories.

"It is very tough with so little depth on the team when a freshman is put on the mat against an opponent two to four years older and mature, it's tough to not get discouraged, especially after having some success at the youth level," Smyth added. "With such a young team we have also had to deal with some minor injuries, but even minor injuries add up."

Molalla will host the boys state qualifier tournament (4A SP District #1 Regionals) this year on Feb. 12.