ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Two Tennis Players Place 1st

By Name
laferianews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to Julia Conde and Jimena...

laferianews.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios claims he was threatened by opponents’ coach

Nick Kyrgios has claimed he was threatened by the coach and trainer of his doubles opponents at the Australian Open on Friday.Kyrgios and his good friend Thanasi Kokkinakis pulled off one of the results of the tournament so far by defeating top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in the second round of the men’s doubles.It was another raucous atmosphere but the flash point appears to have been when Kyrgios hit one of the Croatian duo with the ball.😂😂 that was crazy!! Mans thought it was @ufc https://t.co/TCYCRCj3E5— Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) January 21, 2022Kyrgios wrote on Twitter: “Just letting you...
TENNIS
AFP

Cornet upsets Halep in brutal heat to make Slam quarter on 63rd attempt

Unseeded French veteran Alize Cornet upset Simona Halep at the Australian Open in brutal heat Monday to make her first Grand Slam quarter-final on her 63rd attempt. Both players struggled as the temperatures hit 33 Celsius (91 Fahrenheit) on Rod Laver Arena, but it was the 32-year-old who prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in a gruelling 2hr 33min. She will now play 27th-seeded Danielle Collins for a place in the semis after the American outlasted Elise Mertens 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a near three-hour epic. The breakthrough has been a long time coming for Cornet, who made her Grand Slam debut at the French Open in 2005 but had never been past the fourth round before.
TENNIS
The Independent

Dan Evans defeat ends British interest in singles at Australian Open

British interest in singles ended in disappointing fashion at the Australian Open with a straight-sets defeat for Dan Evans against ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round.Evans had won their only previous meeting at the same venue 12 months ago to claim his only ATP Tour title – the Murray River Open – but a repeat never looked on the cards from the moment he dumped a forehand volley into the net to lose the opening set.Auger-Aliassime had spent eight hours on court in his first two rounds but Evans was unable to make this an extended stay on...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Players Place
northolmstedathletics.org

Boys Varsity Bowling finishes 1st place at Inaugural GLC Showcase Tournament

The Eagle team led from the very first frame of the tournament and never looked back outpacing the 2nd place team from Holy Name by nearly 250 pins. Their dominance was so impressive that four players earned All-Tournament honors with Senior Andrew Leciejewski taking the all-tournament team captain spot with a 611 series. Stuver 605, Wrenn 576 & Graf 551.
SPORTS
AFP

Barty, Krejcikova target semi showdown as Nadal edges toward 21 Slams

Ashleigh Barty and Barbora Krejcikova can stay on course for a high-class semi-final collision, while Rafael Nadal looks to continue his march to a record 21st Slam title as the Australian Open hits the quarter-final stage on Tuesday. Home hope and world number one Barty thrilled the crowd by defeating the giant-killing Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-3 in the fourth round and faces another American, Jessica Pegula, in the night session on Rod Laver Arena. French Open champion Krejcikova swept past two-time Melbourne champion Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 6-2 to set up a last-eight meeting with unseeded American Madison Keys. Barty, the 2019 French Open and 2021 Wimbledon champion, looks in irresistible form as she chases her first Australian Open crown.
TENNIS
Macon Telegraph

The Latest: Keys is 1st player into Australian Open semis

The Latest at the Australian Open on Tuesday (all times local):. Madison Keys is the first player into the semifinals at Melbourne Park after beating French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-2. Krejcikova took a medical timeout while trailing 5-2 in the first set from what might have been heat...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
WPRI 12 News

Hometown Hero: Devan Kipyago, St. Raphael

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Devan Kipyego. The St. Raphael junior brought home the Individual Title at this year’s RIIL Cross Country State Meet, becoming the first Saint to earn gold in 20 years. “Fall of 2020, he was at the State Meet with a boot on from […]
The Independent

World number one Ashleigh Barty moves smoothly into Australian Open quarters

World number one Ashleigh Barty overcame a big hurdle on her path towards what she hopes will be a first Australian Open title.The home favourite took on young American Amanda Anisimova, who had stunned defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round, and booked her spot in the quarter-finals with a 6-4 6-3 victory.Barty did see her run of 63 consecutive service holds come to an end when she was broken early in the second set but she won six of the next seven games.Anisimova enjoyed feeding off the power of Osaka but Barty did not give her the same...
TENNIS
AFP

Nadal survives epic tiebreak to power into quarters

Rafael Nadal came out on top of an epic 28-minute opening-set tiebreak in sapping heat to power past Adrian Mannarino into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday. The story of the match was the extraordinary opening-set tiebreak, where Nadal held seven set points and Frenchman Mannarino four.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

MODERN TENNIS AND THE BUILDING OF PLAYERS THROUGH CONSISTENCY

The vision of many coaches has shifted towards training a more powerful, aggressive game with less margin for error - a less consistent tactic with an emphasis on completing the point within the first 3 or 4 balls. On paper it all sounds good and it seems possible, but when building competitive players, educating them under this vision is as unreal as it is detrimental to the player's mental health.
TENNIS
miamisburgathletics.com

Boys Varsity Wrestling finishes 1st place at Loveland Duals

The Viking wrestling team finished as a champions of the Loveland Duals Saturday going 5-0. The Vikings were led by Junior Gus Domitor who went 4-0 and Sophomore Fletcher Rose who went 5-0 and who was named most outstanding wrestler of the event. Congratulations Vikings!
LOVELAND, OH
The Independent

Alize Cornet cherishes ‘magic’ win as she reaches first grand slam quarter-final

Perseverance finally paid off for an emotional Alize Cornet as she reached her first grand slam quarter-final at the 63rd attempt.The Frenchwoman, who celebrated her 32nd birthday on Saturday, dropped to the court in tears at the end of a gruelling 6-4 3-6 6-4 victory over Simona Halep in sweltering conditions at the Australian Open.Cornet has played in every grand slam tournament for the last 15 years and this was her sixth trip to the fourth round but she had never previously managed to go further.Persistence pays off 💙🤍❤️@alizecornet · #AusOpen · #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/4GLX6JwvXF— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2022The first...
TENNIS
The Independent

Alize Cornet ends wait for a quarter-final – day eight at the Australian Open

Alize Cornet achieved a goal 15 years in the making by reaching the quarter-finals of a grand slam for the first time.The Frenchwoman battled past Simona Halep in very hot conditions at Melbourne Park to reach the milestone in her 63rd major tournament and will next meet Danielle Collins while Kaia Kanepi knocked out second seed Aryna Sabalenka.Daniil Medvedev lost his cool but defeated Maxime Cressy in four sets, and Stefanos Tsitsipas prevailed in five against Taylor Fritz.Picture of the dayTweet of the dayThe reason we do what we do. Bigger than tennis ❤️💪🏼 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/y9U67vmSVC— Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) January...
TENNIS
laferianews.net

Three Lions took part in the RGVCA All-Star Game

The 2022 RGVCA East-West Football All-Star Game took place at Boggus Stadium in Harlingen after a two-year hiatus. This year, Three La Feria Lions took part in the matchup representing not only the East, but La Feria. Quarterback Aaron Trevino, Free Safety and Runningback EJ Serna, and Center Orlando Morales Jr were selected to suit up for the last time in their High School Careers.
LA FERIA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy