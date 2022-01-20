Two Tennis Players Place 1st

World number one Ashleigh Barty overcame a big hurdle on her path towards what she hopes will be a first Australian Open title.The home favourite took on young American Amanda Anisimova, who had stunned defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round, and booked her spot in the quarter-finals with a 6-4 6-3 victory.Barty did see her run of 63 consecutive service holds come to an end when she was broken early in the second set but she won six of the next seven games.Anisimova enjoyed feeding off the power of Osaka but Barty did not give her the same...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO