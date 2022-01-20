Country boys snag seventh straight

The Cougars are building a big lead in the conference race as second half of season comes into focus

In the midst of a seven-game winning streak, the Country Christian boys basketball team is three games clear in the loss column atop the conference standings.

The latest win came Jan. 18 on the road at Open Door Academy, a win that head coach Dawson Nofziger said was a good one to grab.

"It was a big game to get on the road against the other top league opponent in a loud playoff-like environment," Nofziger said. "We were short-handed, but the boys showed poise and determination to get the league win."

Country got off to a hot start, dropping a barrage of three-pointers on the opponent, hitting five in the first quarter from four different players to help build a 19-6 lead. But Open Door is a quality team and they clawed their way back into the game to pull to within 22-21 at the half.

"We cooled off and the Huskies began to hit shots," Nofziger said. "It was a close game the rest of the way and the defense began to intensify as the fourth quarter was drawing to a close."

Open Door would even grab the lead late in the fourth quarter, but the Cougars kept their composure and hit some key free throws down the stretch.

"Big shots from Christian Griffith and Matthew Weissenbrunne helped us keep the lead as the clock went under one minute," Nofziger said. "Rebounding late in the game was key as Rhett Johnson snagged a few defensive boards in the last minute."

Griffith led all scorers with 18 points, followed by Weissenbrunner with 12.

The win pushed the Cougars to 7-0 in league play and play Trinity Academy, which has played only four league games thus far (4-0) on Jan. 20.