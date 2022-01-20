ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

Review: 'Definition Please' a breakout family dramedy from Sujata Day

arcamax.com
 4 days ago

None of us want to believe we peaked as a child. Even if it's starting to look like that, though, there's always time to turn things around. In "Definition Please," a Greensburg, Pennsylvania-shot and set film premiering Friday on Netflix, Monica is a former Scripps National Spelling Bee champion whose life...

TheWrap

‘Single Drunk Female’ Review: Freeform Dramedy Gets an AA Plus for Capturing Early Sobriety

Alcoholic recovery has fueled many a melodramatic film as well as a sizable share of soap opera plots, but there haven’t been nearly as many movies and TV shows that depict the messy, sloggy, difficult and ridiculous minutiae of the “one day at a time” that Alcoholics Anonymous has made famous. There have been even fewer sobriety stories told about young women who have grown up in a “rosé all day” culture that normalizes nonstop imbibing.
TV SHOWS
blackfilm.com

Netflix to Debut Agam Darshi’s ‘Donkeyhead’ & Sujata Day’s ‘Definition Please’ In Jan.

ARRAY Releasing, the distribution arm of Ava DuVernay’s Peabody Award-winning narrative change collective, will release two new feature films Donkeyhead and Definition Please. The films comes from emerging South Asian female directors Agam Darshi and Sujata Day. ARRAY will release both films in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, with the additional territory of Canada for Definition Please, and will debut both films on January 21st on Netflix.
MOVIES
WUSA

'Definition Please': Watch the Exclusive Trailer for the South Asian Dramedy Produced by Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling is continuing her path of spotlighting South Asian storytelling in Hollywood. Following the recent success of Netflix's Never Have I Ever and HBO Max's Sex Lives of College Girls, both of which feature leading Indian cast members, Kaling is now the executive producer on the South Asian family dramedy Definition Please. Ahead of its debut on Netflix, only ET has the exclusive premiere of the first official trailer.
MOVIES
Greensburg, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Greensburg, PA
Variety

ARRAY Releasing Titles ‘Definition Please,’ ‘Donkeyhead,’ by South Asian Women Filmmakers, to Bow on Netflix

Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Releasing has acquired award-winning feature films “Definition Please” and “Donkeyhead” and will debut them on Netflix. ARRAY has acquired distribution rights to both films in the U.S., U.K., Australia and New Zealand, with the additional territory of Canada for “Definition Please,” and will debut them on Jan. 21 on Netflix. Both films are by South Asian origin female actor-filmmakers making their feature directorial debuts and who also star in them. “Definition Please” is by Sujata Day, whose acting credits include HBO’s “Insecure” and she directed and starred in short “Cowboy and Indian,” which is now being...
TV & VIDEOS
charactermedia.com

South Asian Multi-hyphenates Shine in ‘Donkeyhead’ and ‘Definition Please’

Setting up your Netflix queue for the weekend? We’ve got two brand-new releases you won’t want to miss. Agam Darshi’s “Donkeyhead” and Sujata Day’s “Definition Please” hit the streaming platform today, Jan. 21, via the Ava DuVernay-founded distributor ARRAY Releasing. “Donkeyhead” stars Darshi as Mona, a struggling writer who must contend with her three more successful siblings after their father suffers a serious stroke. Day stars as Monica in “Definition Please,” which explores the life of a former national spelling bee champion trying to reconcile with her estranged, unstable brother. The two releases mark the filmmakers’ respective feature directorial debuts.
MOVIES
Ava Duvernay
Ritesh Rajan
Sujata Day
thefilmstage.com

Definition Please Review: Sujata Day’s Directorial Debut Examines the Scars of Childhood with Honesty and Humor

Monica Chowdry (Sujata Day) was everything her Indian immigrant parents could have hoped from a child. Not only did she win the national Scribbs Spelling Bee, but she also became somewhat of a young intellectual celebrity courtesy of the victory tour with photographic keepsakes alongside Oprah Winfrey and fellow Pittsburgh-area native M. Night Shyamalan as well as an episode of television with host LeVar Burton that her mother (Anna Khaja’s Jaya) still watches to this day almost twenty years later. The sky was the limit and expectations were astronomical, yet here she is still living at home and working as a tutor for new, hopeful spelling champions. Not even confirmation of a research job in Cleveland can light a fire. Maybe this quiet life is all she wanted.
CELEBRITIES
geekculture.co

Geek Review: Breakout Brothers 2 (逃狱兄弟2)

It’s a place for housing criminals of all types, but Hong Kong action-comedy Breakout Brothers 2 is another attempt to make prison life look fun and while this is a direct sequel, the story is structured in a way that works well even if one hasn’t watched the original.
MOVIES
bubbleblabber.com

Review: Family Guy “Mister Act”

Peter gifts Lois a stationary bike for Valentine’s Day that gives her a muscular figure Stewie develops some odd feelings for. Also, Peter injures his manhood after giving the bike a try and develops a high-pitched voice that lands him a spot in a group of choir boys who don’t take kindly to being outshone.
TV SERIES
#Definition Please
Deadline

Sundance Review: Amy Poehler Directs A Touching Documentary Portrait Of ‘Lucy And Desi’

Apparently it is the season to celebrate the iconic marriage and professional relationship of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Aaron Sorkin wrote and directed a penetrating, funny, revealing, and ultimately moving film, Being The Ricardos which covers a lot of ground in the Lucy/Desi world using dramatic license to place several real events in their lives all in the course of one week of production on I Love Lucy. Although starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as the iconic pair, it felt quite real and actually was as you discover watching Amy Poehler’s marvelous love letter to their lives and times in Lucy And Desi, which like Ricardos will be...
MOVIES
film-book.com

Film Review: CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH: Cooper Raiff Stars In, Writes and Directs an Energetic, Sharp Romantic Dramedy [Sundance 2022]

Cha Cha Real Smooth (2022) Film Review from the 44th Annual Sundance Film Festival, a movie directed by Cooper Raiff and starring Dakota Johnson, Cooper Raiff, Leslie Mann, Raul Castillo, Odeya Rush, Brad Garrett, Kelly O’Sullivan, Brenna Sherman, Corrie Danieley, Vanessa Burghardt, Tiffany Sander McKenzie, Colton Osorio, Amara Pedroso, Phil Nardozzi, Evan Assante, Alison Weisgall, Drake Tobias and Felicia Reuter.
MOVIES
Complex

‘This Is Real’: “Definition Please’ Star Ritesh Rajan Reflects on the Dramedy’s Journey

What a difference a year makes. Last January, I received an email out of the blue from none other than Sujata Day, who I’d known of initially from her work with Issa Rae. At the time, I wasn’t aware that her feature-length directorial debut, Definition Please, had been killing it on the festival circuit for a bit. Her email caught me at the right time, and her film—a dramedy centered around a former spelling bee champ and the issues in her Bengali-American family. It’s a touching indie film that felt fresh and blew me away, especially the performance from Ritesh Rajan (Russian Doll, Hot Mess Holiday), who plays Sonny, the brother of Sujata’s character Monica. As we learn more about Sonny and the issues he’s been dealing with (and how they impact his family), I got to see that Rajan—who I’d seen in Russian Doll and other projects, but never in a role this dense—act act. I’m no stranger to captivating indie performances, but I was impressed by his range and wanted to see this little film get released so everyone could feel what I felt.
MOVIES
Entertainment
Movies
Netflix
IndieWire

‘Watcher’ Review: Maika Monroe Is Wasted on an Ineffectual Psycho-Drama

Chloe Okuno could have struck gold when production of “Watcher” was relocated from New York to Bucharest, Romania. The Eastern European city’s mix of bleak, brutalist architecture and baroque government buildings only add to the isolation that the film’s protagonist, Julia (Maika Monroe), feels as she tags along when her half-Romanian husband is transferred there for work. Add to that a stark language barrier and a neighbor who may or may not be spying on her from across the street, and you’ve got all the ingredients for a taut paranoid thriller. When writing the script along with Zack Ford, Okuno...
MOVIES
leoweekly.com

Reviews: This ‘Fright Night’ Comic Revival Will Please Fans

Art by Jason Craig, Neil Vokes, Jay Geldhof, Matt Webb. Nope, it’s not that Tom Holland. This is the Tom Holland who wrote and directed the 1985 cult movie “Fright Night.” The book opens with a peek at some pretty scary looking vampire types, including a queen, but quickly moves into a retelling of the original movie plot by none other than Peter Vincent himself. Peter, if you don’t remember, or haven’t seen the movie, was the host of late night TV showings of horror movies. When real “live” vampires move next door to one of his viewers, the boy asks for his help exterminating the undead. Now, Peter has written a book documenting his experience (no spoilers!) that he and his agent have frequent differences of opinion on whether to call fiction or nonfiction.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Deadline

Sundance Review: Keke Palmer & Common In ‘Alice’

Krystin Ver Linden’s debut movie Alice arrives with the assurance that it is based on true events, one of those vague guarantees that lingers in the back of your mind while the movie unspools and what you think you’re watching turns out to be something very, very different. Factuality is often a moot point in cinema—with his legendarily terrible 1957 space vampire flick Plan 9 from Outer Space, Ed Wood even tried reverse-psychology, asking viewers, “Can you prove that it didn’t happen?” But with a slick slave drama-slash-revenge thriller it immediately raises questions of taste and decency: is this really...
MOVIES

