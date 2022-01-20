ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Tom Hanks champions President Biden's push to revive the nation

arcamax.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Hanks’ latest project could be called “Saving President Biden.”. The Academy Award-winning actor narrated a video that premiered Thursday in support of Biden’s efforts to revive a country that’s two years into a pandemic and deeply divided. It begins with words of inspiration from poet Amanda Gorman, who spoke at...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘The Simpsons’ Predicted Tom Hanks Endorsing The US Administration Video

Doh! In a classic case of life imitating art, the recent White House video narrated by Tom Hanks promoting the achievements of the Biden administration has a parallel: a scene from the 2007 comedy adventure film The Simpsons Movie. In the 2007 version, a cartoon Hanks is shown saying, “Hello, I’m Tom Hanks. The US government has lost its credibility so it’s borrowing some of mine.” Sen. Ted Cruz was among the partisan crowd who couldn’t let it pass. “The Simpsons did it first!” Cruz chortled in a tweet. Commentator Matt Whitlock said, “Oh my gosh it’s the Simpsons in real life.” The recent White House version was designed to reflect on Biden’s first year in office and bring to light his triumphs at a time when many are spotlighting his struggles. Oh my gosh it’s the Simpsons in real life. https://t.co/chbda7wwEB pic.twitter.com/S22auEvc3O — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 20, 2022
U.S. POLITICS
Deadline

Tom Hanks Narrates Video Marking One Year Of Joe Biden’s Presidency

Tom Hanks narrates a new spot that marks year one of Joe Biden’s presidency, one that tries to reinforce a message that the country is on the right track. The video comes from the Biden Inaugural Committee. The spot will run on broadcast and cable on Thursday, and then on digital platforms over the next week, with unspent funds that the committee had left over from last year, according to Axios. The two minute spot also comes amid sagging poll numbers for Biden, as Democrats scramble to save their majorities in this year’s midterms. At a press conference on Wednesday, Biden outlined...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
americanmilitarynews.com

Tom Hanks narrates new Biden video praising his first year in office

President Joe Biden’s administration enlisted actor Tom Hanks to narrate a video praising Biden’s first year in office, as well as emphasizing how well the United States is doing. The video comes as inflation reaches a 40-year high, Russia is on the verge of invading U.S. ally Ukraine again, and the number of Americans whose deaths are attributed to COVID-19 nears 1 million.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NME

Tom Hanks video endorsing Joe Biden mocked for copying ‘The Simpsons’

Tom Hanks has been mocked over a new video endorsing the achievements of Joe Biden‘s administration. Narrated by the Hollywood actor, the clip was released to celebrate the US president’s first anniversary in office, showing the public and Biden reflecting on the past 365 days. But conservative commentators...
CELEBRITIES
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Marc Forster to direct Tom Hanks in A Man Called Ove

Marc Forster will direct Tom Hanks in the remake of 'A Man Called Ove'. The much-anticipated US adaptation of the Swedish comedy will begin production at some point this year with two-time Oscar nominee David Magee writing the script. He will re-unite with Forster after they worked together on 'Finding Neverland'.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ryan
Person
Amanda Gorman
Person
Jon Bon Jovi
Person
Tom Hanks
d1softballnews.com

Lady Gaga is aiming for a movie with Tom Hanks

The pop star reveals that she would really like to work with the two-time Oscar winner. Lady Gaga has her eye on the “brilliant Tom Hanks”. Although she has yet to announce her next project, following the success of her films “A Star is Born” and “House of Gucci”, the superstar has solidified her status as a Hollywood actress.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Award
The Hollywood Reporter

Heidi Klum on Why Snoop Dogg Was First Choice for Debut Single: “I’m a Huge Fan”

Germany’s Next Top Model has licensed tracks to use as its theme song from name acts like Rihanna, Britney Spears, The Weeknd and Bruno Mars. For the 17th season, producers stayed in-house by asking longtime host and executive producer Heidi Klum to take a spin at the mic. The result is “Chai Tea With Heidi,” a dance track from DJ duo WeddingCake featuring rhymes by Snoop Dogg, a man who seems to be everywhere as of late (including a surprise cameo at the Golden Globes nominations announcement to next month’s Super Bowl). The Hollywood Reporter caught up with the ever-busy Klum...
MUSIC
The Independent

Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing thick-rimmed...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Amy Poehler on What She Learned About Lucille Ball Directing Doc ‘Lucy and Desi’

The documentary Lucy and Desi chronicles the rise of comedy icon Lucille Ball and her relationship with Desi Arnaz. The film, which will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 22 before heading to Amazon on March 4, also marks Amy Poehler’s first foray into the documentary directing space. Poehler has directed features before, including Netflix’s Wine Country, as well as episodes of her TV show Parks and Recreation. But when speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress-writer-producer-director says she’s always had respect for the documentary as a separate art form. Digging into the life and relationship of Ball and...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS LA

Actor Peter Dante, Regular In Adam Sandler Movies, Accused Of Antisemitic Remarks In Recent Lawsuit

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – Actor Peter Dante has been sued by a man who alleges that Dante called him an “old Jew” and a sissy and chased him around a Santa Monica restaurant earlier this month. BOSTON, MA – JUNE 09: Peter Dante attends the That’s My Boy Boston Premiere at Regal Fenway Theater on June 9, 2012 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Marc Andrew Deley/Getty Images) Plaintiff Scott Burns’ Santa Monica Superior Court lawsuit alleges assault, defamation-slander and both intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress. Burns seeks $1.5 million in damages in the suit brought Thursday. A representative for the 53-year-old “Grandma’s...
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy