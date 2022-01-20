WATCH: West Virginia reporter hit by car while delivering live report on TV
arcamax.com
4 days ago
(UPI) A West Virginia TV news reporter was struck by a car during a live broadcast -- and quickly got back up to finish her report. Tori Yorgey, a reporter for WSAZ-TV, was delivering a live report at the scene of...
A West Virginia TV reporter was hit by a car during a live broadcast and got up and finished her report. Tori Yorgey of WSAZ in Charleston was reporting on a water main break Wednesday when she was sideswiped by an SUV and went flying into the camera. The diligent...
Bob Saget’s suspected cause of death has been revealed and cops believe the late comedian “suffered a heart attack or a stroke” due to the circumstances in which they found his body. Article continues below advertisement. According to Daily Mail, authorities that arrived at Saget’s Ritz-Carlton hotel...
A Long Island couple has been charged with hate crimes and child endangerment after launching an unprovoked verbal attack against a biracial couple and their 10-year-old son on a commuter train. According to WNBC, the incident occurred as Liz Edelkind, who is Afro-Latina, was heading home from a Knicks game...
A woman in Pennsylvania has experts flummoxed by the animal she discovered outside of her home. Christina Eyth rescued the animal earlier this week near her home in Fairfield Township after finding paw prints outside of her door. Eyth followed the tracks, assuming they had belonged to her neighbor's dog after they had gotten loose. The tracks ended up leading her to directly an unidentified animal, which Eyth said was exhibiting "scared behavior."
A Bismarck woman was killed in a horrifying accident this past weekend. A horrifying event happened in North Dakota this past weekend. AP News reported that a 43-year-old Bismarck woman named Kelli Hagerott was killed when the vehicle she was riding in struck an abandoned maintenance truck on Interstate 94 near Tower City, North Dakota. Three others, 42-year-old Tim Hagerott as well as a nine-year-old and 14-year-old were severely injured and transported to a Fargo hospital.
NEW YORK (AP) — The man who shot two New York City police officers in a Harlem apartment, killing one of them and putting another in critical condition, died Monday of injuries sustained when a third officer shot him, Mayor Eric Adams said at a news conference on his plans to combat gun violence.
A snowplow driver damaged dozens of cars and caused numerous accidents while plowing a section of the Ohio Turnpike on Sunday (January 24). A video posted on Reddit captured the moment that the snowplow pushed a large amount of snow and icy debris over the highway median and into oncoming traffic.
A California tourist who assaulted Yellowstone National Park officers must serve jail time after a September 25 incident. Benjamin J. Bagala pleaded guilty to three counts of assaulting, resisting, and impeding officers during a drunken outburst at the Lake Yellowstone Hotel. USA Today reported that the 27-year-old man now must...
A 'highly thought-of' teacher drank a bottle of wine in the morning before she was seen driving on the wrong side of the road. Amanda McClean, 53, was spotted weaving around on the road in her Peugeot while heading towards Marske, North Yorkshire, on May 9 last year, Teesside Magistrates' Court heard.
Authorities say a 73-year-old Wisconsin man was killed when the snowmobile he was riding with his wife missed a corner on a snowmobile trail and struck a tree in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Michigan conservation officers investigating the crash said Richard Reesman of Burlington, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred about 1:45 p.m. Sunday along Snowmobile Trail No. 160, near Lookout Mountain in Ironwood Township. Reesman’s 71-year-old wife, Kathy reported the crash to Ashland County, Wisconsin, dispatchers via cellphone. She was hospitalized for shoulder pain.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The COVID-19 positivity rate in Ohio is trending down, with hospitalizations across the state following suit. However, those numbers are still higher than at any point during last winter’s surge, keeping frontline workers extremely busy and hoping those numbers continue their current trend. “People are gasping for air, gasping, and they […]
A man plead guilty to abducting a 4-year-old girl who went missing from her family's campsite in Australia in October. On Monday, 36-year-old Terence Darrell Kelly admitted to the abduction of Cleo Smith during a virtual court appearance in Carnarvon, Australia, from a maximum security prison, according to the Associated Press, CNN and BBC.
With your first glance at this picture, you might just think it's some woman showing off her freshly painted toenails while wearing a pair of flip-flops? No big deal, right? I mean, it might seem kind of strange considering the temperature is in the 30s right now, but whatever, some people handle the cold better than others.
Thore Pettersen, the drummer for Norwegian prog quartet Moron Police, has died. Pettersen passed away on Saturday, Jan. 15 after "sustaining fatal injuries in a car accident," his bandmates Sondre, Christian, and Lars confirmed in a statement just a day later. Further information on the musician's passing has not been provided at this time.
A Florida man was charged with human smuggling after four people, including a teenager and a baby, were found dead near the Canadian – U.S border. Authorities believe that all four people froze to death during a blizzard, CBS News reported. Steve Shand, 47, the driver of the vehicle,...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck near the Bird Road southbound entrance to the Turnpike.
The person who ran onto the highway is a psychiatric patient at Kendall Regional Medical Center.
Police say he became combative inside the hospital and ran away.
Hospital staff and police ran after him.
The young man in his 20s survived getting hit.
He’s being treated for his new injuries as well as his previous condition.
Chopper4 over the scene as southbound traffic was being diverted off the Turnpike. (CBS4)
The accident caused a major traffic mess at the height of rush hour.
The southbound Turnpike is closed from 8 Street to Bird Road as a result of the incident.
Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.
Comments / 0