Accidents

WATCH: West Virginia reporter hit by car while delivering live report on TV

arcamax.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(UPI) A West Virginia TV news reporter was struck by a car during a live broadcast -- and quickly got back up to finish her report. Tori Yorgey, a reporter for WSAZ-TV, was delivering a live report at the scene of...

www.arcamax.com

