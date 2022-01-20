Ottawa County man gets life after shooting leads to standoff

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – A judge sentences 50-year-old Edwin Ball to life in prison for killing one man and injuring two others. One man injured was an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper.

Ball, of Fairland, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty in November 2021. A judge this week sentenced him for the following charges.

Murder in the first degree-deliberate intent: Life, with the first 35 years to be served and the balance suspended

Shooting with intent to kill: Life, with the first 35 years to be served and the balance suspended

Assault and Battery with deadly weapon: Life, with the first 35 years to be served and the balance suspended

All three sentences will run at the same time, meaning he will serve 35 years in prison.

Judges Barry Denney, Jennifer McAffrey and Becky Baird presided over the case.

2020 Standoff and Fatal Shooting

On March 24, 2020, authorities responded to a shooting at a rural Fairland, Oklahoma home.

According to the OSBI, the incident started “when a woman and her son and brother went to her former boyfriend’s home on East 230 Road in Fairland.” They say Ball was threatening to injure himself.

When the three got there, Ball shot and killed the son, Brendan Van Zwell. He also shot the brother, Peter Stokes, who survived.

Ball then barricaded himself in his home.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded and asked for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s help. While setting up a perimeter around the home, authorities say Ball started shooting at them.

One pellet shot hit a trooper in the eye. A Joplin hospital treated him.

Ball stayed barricaded and authorities activated the OHP Tactical Team.

A joint press release stated, “He remained barricaded for the next six hours and failed to comply with negotiators. He fired numerous rounds at the Tac Team, as well. CS Gas was introduced into the residence and troopers were finally able to take the suspect into custody…”