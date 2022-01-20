ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, IN

Pendleton man accused of breaking into woman’s home and beating her

PENDLETON, Ind. — A Pendleton man is facing several charges — including kidnapping and battery — after he was accused of breaking into a woman’s home, beating her and trying to drag her into his car.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Jan. 15, police were called to the 9700 block of West Constellation Drive.

Officers arrived in time to stop 36-year-old Prosper Muromo from driving off and placed him into handcuffs.

More people killed by domestic violence in central Indiana than any time in last 15 years

Court documents state that a woman told authorities Muromo broke into her home, grabbed a heavy, glass candlestick holder and started punching her. He then threw her against the wall and pushed her to the ground. A witness said Muromo then grabbed the woman by her throat and dragged her out of the house.

The witness told authorities that she grabbed Muromo as he was putting the woman in his vehicle. The witness and Muromo struggled until both the witness and the woman were able to get away and run back into the house, according to court documents. The woman’s daughter called 911.

Authorities said they noticed visible injuries — such as cuts and bruises — to both the woman and the witness.

Indy crime prevention grants announced; domestic violence reduction a key area

Documents go on to show that the woman said she was involved with Muromo “a long time ago” but broke it off after she discovered he was married. She claimed for several months he would show up at her house, stalked both her and her boyfriend on social media, and even showed up at her boyfriend’s work. The woman said she called Muromo’s sister-in-law over to “set things straight” and Muromo “was upset because he didn’t want his wife to know he was cheating on her.”

Muromo was taken to the Madison County Detention Center on charges of battery with a deadly weapon, strangulation, kidnapping and residential entry.

