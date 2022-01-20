2 years of COVID-19: Here’s why that social anxiety you’re feeling is normal

Some of life's changes that the COVID-19 pandemic hath wrought will almost certainly stay with us when it eventually, thankfully comes to an end. Working from home is a big one. How many folks, after being forced to set up shop in the living room, realized they could have ALWAYS done their jobs from home and then continued to do so after they got the green light to return to the office? Why drive all the way into work for a meeting when you can use Zoom? Yes, we are all beyond exhausted with this pandemic but it DID open our eyes to conveniences that were always in front of us.

INTERNET ・ 9 DAYS AGO