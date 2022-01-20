ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

‘Kyle’s Law’: Tennessee lawmaker proposes bill named after Kyle Rittenhouse

By Valencia Wicker, Nexstar Media Wire
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sDCue_0drBzCaX00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) – A Tennessee lawmaker is proposing a new law that would reimburse accused killers if it’s proven they acted in self-defense and were acquitted of the charges against them.

Rep. Bruce Griffey (R) of House District 75 has dubbed the bill “Kyle’s Law,” in honor of Kyle Rittenhouse, the Wisconsin teen who shot and killed two people during a protest in Kenosha but was later acquitted of all charges.

If passed, Kyle’s law would require the state to reimburse legal fees and lost wages, if the person is acquitted of murder charges based on self-defense.

Alec Baldwin sued for defamation by family of slain Marine

“I’m trying to balance the scales out a little bit here,” said Rep. Griffey. “I think we all saw what happened. He was attacked. He was defending himself and the jury found that. And despite that, he was still prosecuted for a murder charge. This law is intended to sort of protect that from happening in the future.”

“I think it’s a reasonable response to make sure citizens are protected from malicious prosecutions or being prosecuted when there’s not really enough evidence in the case to pursue a criminal charge against them,” said Griffey. “They have to go through hiring a lawyer, hiring experts, lost wages – all costs to them. That’s not a fair system.”

Lawmakers across the aisle call “Kyle’s Law” alarming and say it has no place in Tennessee law.

Report on sex abuse in German diocese faults retired Pope Benedict XVI

“This is a serious lack of respect for and lack of trust for publicly elected officials and district attorneys nationwide,” said Rep. John Ray Clemmons (D) of House District 55.

Clemmons says the bill is offensive to Tennesseans’ Second Amendment rights and a political ploy. “This individual wants to mischaracterize the exploits and murderous conduct of this out-of-state individual to try to score political points. It’s offensive. It really should never see the light of day.”

Kyle’s Law will go before a criminal justice subcommittee in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Nashville, TN
ValleyCentral

Abbott makes statement on death of DPS Special Agent

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott has released a statement on the death of DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas. I am saddened to hear that DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas was killed in a horrific vehicle accident in the line of duty in Eagle Pass. This tragedy is a somber reminder of the selfless […]
EAGLE PASS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
ValleyCentral

McAllen District 4 Commissioner race to go to runoff

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen held the election for District 4 Commissioner on Saturday and released the unofficial results. The unofficial results are as follows. Pablo Garcia 247 45.49% Rodolfo “Rudy” Castillo 225 41.44% Javier Salazar 71 13.08% Unofficial City Commissioner, District 4 Results (Source: City of McAllen) No candidate received 50 […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Alec Baldwin sued for defamation by family of slain Marine

The widow and two sisters of a U.S. Marine killed in Afghanistan are suing Alec Baldwin, alleging the actor exposed them to a flood of social media hatred by claiming on Instagram that one sister was an “insurrectionist” for attending former President Donald Trump's Washington, D.C., rally on Jan. 6 last year.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wkrn#House#Marine#German#Tennesseans
ValleyCentral

FBI investigating at Rep. Henry Cuellar’s Laredo home

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An FBI investigation is ongoing around the home of U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar in Laredo. FBI officials did not specify what the investigation pertained to but did confirm the FBI in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo. Federal vehicles were seen at Cuellar’s home on Estate Drive […]
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
ValleyCentral

Texas mail-in-ballot restrictions could impact voter turnout, election officials say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Voting in Texas is becoming more complex with new voting restrictions for mail-in ballots, some election officials share how this could impact voter turnout.  “Any steps that go to further confirm someone’s identity are good but you have to balance it against what you’re actually accomplishing when you do that,” said […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Appeal dropped, Planned Parenthood vs Lubbock comes to an end

LUBBOCK, Texas — Planned Parenthood dropped its appeal Thursday against the City of Lubbock. An “unopposed motion to dismiss” was filed on the basis that the appeals case was not that far along (“no briefs have yet been filed in this appeal”). “Plaintiffs-appellants [Planned Parenthood] knowingly and voluntarily withdraw this appeal,” court records said. Planned […]
LUBBOCK, TX
ValleyCentral

DFPS dispel myths of adoption in Texas

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The foster care system in Texas is seeing a fast-growing number of children entering the system.  John Lennan with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said children going into the system are placed with a foster family, relatives, or close friends of the family until a judge […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Police warn public of dog breeder scheme

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department warns the public of a dog breeder scheme, informing the community of helpful tips to verify a breeder’s legitimacy. Brownsville PD received multiple reports on a dog breeder scheme circulating a popular social media page, La Pulga De Brownsville Facebook Page. In order to prevent the community […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy