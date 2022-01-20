ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Omicron and flu season combine to force school closures in Treasure Valley, statewide

By By KYLE PFANNENSTIEL Idaho Education News
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YjEqb_0drBz05400

Originally published Jan. 18 on on IdahoEdNews.org .

A surge of COVID-19 cases, fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant, has combined with seasonal illnesses like influenza and is forcing Idaho schools to temporarily close.

At least five districts and one school closed last week for a day or two, and at least eight other schools are closing for parts of this week.

School leaders say illnesses in bus drivers, cooks and teachers have hampered their ability to get kids to school, feed them and teach them.

“It isn’t a matter of us being asleep at the wheel, but it’s a matter of us running out of resources after doing everything that we can,” said Nampa School District spokesperson Kathleen Tuck, following the temporary closure of Nampa’s Owyhee Elementary last week.

Madison Superintendent Randy Lords told Idaho Education News that 60 employees called in sick for the day, with 34 out with cold or flu symptoms and 12 having COVID-19. Another 11 had unspecified illness or were absent for personal reasons. Madison School District is located in Rexburg.

“In my 20-plus years in the district, I can only remember this happening one other time, which was three years ago when eastern Idaho had cold/flu numbers extremely high,” Lords said of the shutdown.

In the smaller Horseshoe Bend School District, 60% of students were absent, forcing its elementary school school to close for the rest of this week.

One doctor sees the shutdowns as a consequence of schools not requiring masks or taking other precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“The problem is, people don’t want to do anything to mitigate the risks, but they want everybody to be in school. Well, that doesn’t work,” former St. Luke’s Health System CEO David Pate said.

In 2020, both influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, two commonly circulating infectious diseases, declined, StatNews reported . Pate says that’s no coincidence that more people wore masks then. Now, both infectious diseases have resurged — along with COVID-19 — threatening schools’ abilities to operate with adequate staffing levels.

Even mask requirements haven’t been able to thwart all closures. The McCall-Donnelly School District, which requires masks, closed for two days last week when it didn’t have enough bus drivers. The district currently requires masks, but officials lift the mandate when COVID-19 metrics improve.

The Boise School District has discussed the possibility of shifting some instruction online should that be necessary in the future. School leaders have briefed board members on contingency plans that include a possible phased approach to online learning, should that be necessary.

The return to school after the holidays collides with rapidly worsening coronavirus metrics. New cases reached record highs last week, as Idaho EdNews reported . Infections are being reported so fast that state officials are behind on counting 22,000 new test results. About one in every four tests in Idaho in the first week of January came back positive for the coronavirus, shattering previous records.

Here’s a closer look at what is happening in some districts:

Bonneville School District, East Idaho’s largest, closed its elementary schools Friday and shifted middle and high schools to virtual learning. The district expected at least 125 staff absences on Friday, according to a letter to families. It stretched past the point of shuffling teachers and paraprofessionals around to fill jobs for the day, the letter said. The letter did not specify COVID-19 as a cause behind the closure, but it said staff and students “are expected to wear masks at school.”

The district also asked people to substitute. Seek more information by emailing Nancy Peterson at peterson@d93mail.com or calling 208-557-6821. “We are likely looking at longer extended closures if we do not have more people available to help substitute, even on a short-term basis,” the letter said.

Caldwell School District shut down Thursday and Friday to give a five-day window for quarantining in line with new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, superintendent Shalene French told board members at an emergency meeting Thursday. That’s after the school nurse reported that 33% of COVID-19 tests taken at the district returned positive, French said.

It was becoming “dicey” to operate schools safely with adequate staffing levels, French added. At one middle school, seven different classes sat in a cafeteria during their class period because of low substitute teacher fill rates. Absences in staffing areas across the board — from secretarial staff to food preparation — are interfering with school operations.

Three schools in the district require masks, French said.

Jefferson School District, located in Rigby, closed Friday because of high staff absences, according to a letter sent to parents. School remained closed Monday for a pre-planned teacher professional day. To fill all positions on Friday, public relations coordinator Monica Pauley told EdNews that the district would have needed twice as many substitutes, between 50 and 60, than it normally can fill.

“It’s a combination of the flu and COVID right now,” Pauley said.

The district is covering the roughly $30 background check fee for substitute teacher applications as it seeks more subs, she said. The district encouraged people to apply on the district’s website, jeffersonsd251.org .

Madison School District closed Friday because of a staff shortage, according to an email sent to employees and families. Superintendent Randy Lords told EdNews that 60 employees called in sick for the day, with 34 out with cold or flu symptoms and 12 having COVID-19. Another 11 had unspecified illness or personal reasons and three went into labor, he said.

The McCall-Donnelly School District was closed the first two days of this week because not enough staff were available to drive school buses. Staff were already short earlier in the school year, when the district combined a route, Superintendent Eric Pingrey told EdNews. But the issues came to a tee this week when staff called out sick to take care of COVID-19-positive family members, sought to get tested themselves and took time off for bereavement leave and doctor’s appointments, he said.

“It was a combination of events,” Pingrey said.

The district’s board requires staff and students to wear masks at school. It is one of few Idaho districts with a district-wide mask mandate in place nearly two years into the pandemic.

Owyhee Elementary in Nampa School District closed Friday with 37% of staff absent, district spokeswoman Kathleen Tuck told EdNews. Half of the 10 employees who were out had tested positive for COVID-19, Tuck said.

Across the district, up to 150 employees were expected to be out Friday, Tuck said. Typically, the district can only fill 80 or 90 positions with substitutes — leaving other jobs to be filled by other employees, she said.

In some hard-hit schools, the district has required staff to wear masks, Tuck said.

Horseshoe Bend School District closed elementary school classes throughout this week. The district said in a Facebook post staff and substitute shortages caused the shutdown in the school, where nearly 60% of students were absent.

Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy in Fort Hall closed for the rest of the week “due to (a) rapid increase of COVID-19 cases,” the district’s website says. KPVI reported that officials closed the school based on a recommendation from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.

Wilder School District moved its middle and high school to remote learning Tuesday until week’s end, according to the district website. The district cited staff shortages and rising positivity rates as causes. In-person instruction was still planned for Wilder Elementary School.

Nampa School District closed classes in five district schools from Wednesday to Friday. The schools include: New Horizons Dual Language School, Gateways Alternative School, Nampa Early Childhood Learning Center, East Valley Middle School and Centennial Elementary School. The district cited “extremely high levels of illness in our schools and community,” with 170 absent staff and 72 unfilled classrooms Tuesday.

“We have deployed all available staff and had numerous volunteers step up to assist in covering classrooms and duties, but we are still short of meeting our needs,” the district wrote on Facebook.

Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center moved to virtual learning between Tuesday and Jan. 27 after high staff and student absences. The center said schools will resume in-person classes Jan. 31.

Other schools are bracing for possible shifts to remote learning.

Boise State University’s infections have surpassed record highs the past two weeks, with 179 last week before doubling to 366 this week. An administrator recently told campus members to brace for some classes and services to potentially and temporarily shift from in-person to remote or hybrid.

“With each new variant, we should expect intermittent disruptions over the coming months and even years. We continue to work to balance maintaining work, school and campus activities and operations with taking appropriate precautions to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our community,” BSU Vice President for University Affairs and Chief of Staff Alicia Estey said in an email to faculty and staff on Wednesday. Estey said the university does not plan to take all classes online.

The Boise School District last Monday debuted pandemic operation changes that outline a phased approach to remote-learning, if necessary. The plan calls for first shifting individual classrooms, then entire schools and then grade levels to remote instruction temporarily.

“The last group that we would probably touch in it would be the elementary (schools),” said Brian Walker, an area director for the district.

The final option is to enact district-wide remote learning.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho Press

Eye on Boise: BSU survey finds strong, statewide support for full-day kindergarten

BOISE — Results from the latest Boise State University Public Policy Survey were released on Friday, and as usual, there’s plenty there to ponder. Among the data points: 68.3% of Idahoans favor state funding for full-day kindergarten. “Support was over 60% for all party identifications, showing that there is strong support for full-day kindergarten in Idaho,” said Matthew May, research scholar and director of survey research for Boise State University’s School of Public Service. ...
BOISE, ID
Idaho Press

Candidates for Idaho secretary of state at odds over grant funding in 2020 election

Originally published on Jan. 20 at IdahoCapitalSun.com As the primary election for statewide candidates approaches in May, one Republican legislator who is running for Idaho secretary of state has made allegations that Facebook tried to influence Idaho elections a centerpiece of her campaign. But county clerks across the state want to make it clear that was not what happened in the 2020 election. Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, introduced a...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Press

West Ada teacher's union calls for transparency on COVID-19 case numbers

MERIDIAN — The West Ada Education Association is calling on school district officials and the local health district to change the way COVID-19 data is presented to help schools, teachers and parents make more informed decisions about slowing the spread of the virus. The teachers union announced the push Friday morning via a statement to the Idaho Press. The education association says it wants to continue with in-person learning, and...
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho Press

Major boost in funding for teachers' health insurance clears House panel

BOISE — Legislation that would allow public school districts to shift from private health insurance carriers onto the state’s self-funded plan – bringing teachers up to the same level of health coverage as state employees – has cleared a House committee, with supporters calling the bill a “game-changer” for Idaho’s ability to hire and retain teachers. “Currently we’re seeing nearly 50% of Idaho’s educator workforce actively considering leaving employment in the districts,” Idaho Education Association Executive Director Paul Stark told the House Judiciary Committee last...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
Caldwell, ID
Health
City
Caldwell, ID
City
Nampa, ID
Horseshoe Bend, ID
Education
Caldwell, ID
Government
Boise, ID
Health
Local
Idaho Health
Local
Idaho Education
Nampa, ID
Education
City
Boise, ID
Nampa, ID
Health
City
Rigby, ID
State
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Nampa, ID
Government
City
Horseshoe Bend, ID
Boise, ID
Education
Caldwell, ID
Education
Idaho Press

City of Boise not pursuing action against police chief during pending investigation

The City of Boise has not taken any action to place police chief Ryan Lee on administrative leave pending a state criminal investigation against him. Justin Corr, spokesman for the city of Boise, told the Idaho Press that the city has not taken any action and sees no reason to. The city of Boise’s human resources handbook authorizes any city employee under investigation to be placed on administrative leave with...
BOISE, ID
Idaho Press

The numbers: Who gets rebates, tax cuts under House bill

BOISE — The big income-tax cut and rebate bill that’s now pending in the Idaho House would give most Idahoans rebates at just the minimum amount of $75 per person, or $300 for a family of four, and the lowest-income earners wouldn’t get any ongoing tax relief from the bill, HB 436. The rebates are for anyone who filed Idaho income tax returns in both 2020 and 2021; they’ll be calculated on the basis of the 2020 return, at either 12% of state income tax...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Press

Nampa School District announces more school closures amid continued staff shortage

The Nampa School District on Friday announced that five schools will be closed for at least part of next week because of continued high levels of illness among staff. The announcement came on the heels of a similar decision, announced Jan. 18, to close five schools, for three days, because of staff shortages. "Even with five schools on temporary closure, we had over 150 staff out and 53 unfilled classrooms...
NAMPA, ID
Idaho Press

Vigil for Krystyn Dunlap-Bosse to be held on Monday

Krystyn Rae Dunlap-Bosse’s family will host a vigil in celebration of her life on Monday after 27 years of unanswered questions from when she went missing in 1994. She has never been found. The vigil, according to an invitation received by the Idaho Press, will be held on Dunlap-Bosse’s birthday, Jan. 24, at 5 p.m. at the Agricultural Pavilion at Julia Davis Park in Boise. The vigil is open to the public. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Seasonal Flu#School Bus#High School#Language School#Covid#Nampa School District#Owyhee Elementary#Idaho Education News#Madison School District#Statnews
Idaho Press

Idaho legislators grill McGeachin over supplemental budget request for legal fees

Originally published Jan. 19 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Legislative budget writers from both major political parties grilled Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin on Wednesday over her supplemental budget request to cover her outside legal fees from a court case she lost after failing to release public records. The showdown occurred near the end of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee’s slate of budget hearings on Wednesday morning at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise. McGeachin,...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Press

'Extremely high levels of illness': 5 Nampa schools closing through the end of the week

Originally published Jan. 18 on KTVB.COM. The Nampa School District is the latest district forced to cancel classes amid widespread COVID-19 infections. The district announced Tuesday on Facebook that five schools will be closed down, with all classes canceled, through the end of the week. The schools affected are: New Horizons Dual Language SchoolGateways Alternative...
NAMPA, ID
Idaho Press

COVID-19 vaccination required for Race to Robie Creek runners

Originally published Jan. 20 on KTVB.COM. After back-to-back cancelations of the grueling Race to Robie Creek half-marathon due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular race is back on for 2022. The annual 13.1-mile event has been dubbed the “Toughest Race in the Northwest,” with runners logging a 2,072-foot ascent and a 1,732-foot descent before the finish line. Race to Robie Creek is set for April 16, with registration opening at...
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho Press

Ybarra budget pitch for schools: 'We still have a lot of work to do'

BOISE — In her budget pitch to lawmakers on Monday, state schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra said Idaho’s school students suffered learning setbacks during the pandemic that urgently need to be addressed. “We’re making progress, but we still have a lot of work to do,” she told the budget-writing Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, “and I believe the impact of the pandemic on student progress will be felt for many years.” Those impacts...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Idaho Press

Health experts: Omicron continues straining health care capacity in Idaho

BOISE — Omicron continues to spread in Idaho, with trends continuing from the previous week, health care officials in Idaho said during a media briefing Tuesday afternoon. The positivity rate, or the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 in the state is 25.7%, the highest during the pandemic so far, said Dave Jeppesen, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Some health care providers in the state are seeing positivity rates at 50%, he said. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Press

Idaho House panel passes record tax-cut bill, sends to full House

Idaho House panel passes record tax-cut bill, sends to full House {child_byline}By BETSY Z. RUSSELL and ALEXANDRA DUGGAN newsroom@idahopress.com{/child_byline} BOISE — After about an hour’s worth of testimony for and against, a House committee on Tuesday voted along party lines, with just the panel’s two Democratic members objecting, to pass HB 436, the big new...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Press

Newly elected trustees take over Nampa school board leadership

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on Jan. 19, 2022NAMPA — The Nampa School District’s Board of Trustees elected two newcomers into leadership roles Tuesday night. Trustees voted 3-2 during a regular board meeting to appoint incoming board member Jeff Kirkman, a former prison warden and Nampa planning and zoning commissioner, as board chair. Tracey Pearson, a registered nurse who’s also new to the board, was elected vice chair following a separate 3-2 vote. ...
NAMPA, ID
Idaho Press

Robinson drops campaign for governor

Melissa Sue Robinson of Nampa, who had announced a run for governor as a Democrat, announced Friday that she’s dropping her campaign. In a news release, she said, “After much thought, I ... am no longer running for governor of Idaho or any other elective office. I have decided to serve the Lord Jesus Christ by becoming one of his ministers instead of pursuing a political arena that has became less than a truthful venue for its citizens.” ...
NAMPA, ID
Idaho Press

New hotels in Meridian illustrate area's appeal

Two hotels — the Waterwalk Hotel and Holiday Inn Express Hotel — are in the process of going up in Meridian, adding hundreds of lodging units to the area. The Waterwalk’s project value is estimated at over $16 million, according to the city of Meridian’s December Community Development Dashboard. The value for the Holiday Inn Express Hotel is estimated at $11 million. “We could always use more hotels,” Boise Convention...
Idaho Press

What could Idaho’s future look like as climate changes? This economic report details the risks.

Originally published Jan. 14 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Last summer was one of the most difficult seasons on record for climate disasters in Idaho — from extreme wildfire conditions across the state to severe drought conditions, farmers were forced to cull cattle herds earlier in the season, some ended crop growing seasons early, and areas across Idaho struggled with water supply. Those types of summers will become increasingly common in Idaho, as temperatures continue to rise across the world; 2021 was the sixth-warmest year on record, marking the...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Press

Caldwell, Nampa school districts navigating omicron-related challenges

CALDWELL — The spread of the omicron variant through the Treasure Valley this week led administrators to close some schools due to a critical number of staff being unavailable to work. “There’s a school where they’re feeding over 500 students, and they had two (food service) people working,” Caldwell School District Superintendent Shalene French said at a meeting Thursday night to discuss that district’s two-day closure. “That was all that we had available.” ...
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
53
Followers
165
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy