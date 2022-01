Kentucky State Police report that two people died in separate crashes in Pike and Floyd counties in recent days. According to a statement from KSP Post 9, the first crash occurred on Jan. 19. The agency, the statement said, received a call at 5:01 p.m. reporting a single-vehicle crash had occurred on Indian Creek Road at Virgie in Pike County. Troopers responded and began the investigation.

FLOYD COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO