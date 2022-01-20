‘Heads Up, Phones Down’ Video Contest to be Held Feb. 1-22 for Montgomery County Teens to Promote Safer Driving and Walking
Montgomery County teens have an opportunity to win some great prizes by producing videos to encourage peers not to allow cell phones to distract them while driving and walking. The County Department of Transportation’s “Heads Up, Phones Down” high school video contest will be accepting entries of 30-second Public Service Announcements...www2.montgomerycountymd.gov
