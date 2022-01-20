Montgomery County Launches Region’s First Electric Vehicle Purchasing Cooperative Pilot Program and Issues Challenge for Residents to Buy EVs
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich issued a challenge to County residents and businesses today to “Lead the EV Charge” by pledging to buy electric vehicles as the County launched the Washington Region’s first Electric Vehicle (EV) Purchasing Cooperative pilot program. The initiative is designed to accelerate the adoption of EVs by...www2.montgomerycountymd.gov
