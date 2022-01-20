ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

Marshfield Clinic Health System announces name of new Stevens Point hospital

By Shereen Siewert
 2 days ago

MARSHFIELD – Marshfield Clinic Health System this week announced its new Stevens Point hospital opening in May will be named Marshfield Medical Center-River Region at Stevens Point. The hospital expansion is adjacent to Marshfield Clinic Stevens Point Center at 4100 Highway 66.

When the expanded medical campus is completed, Marshfield Medical Center-River Region at Stevens Point will feature:

  • 12 hospital inpatient beds
  • Surgical suite with operating and procedural rooms
  • Emergency services
  • 29 specialty services, adult and pediatric primary care, physical and occupational therapy, urgent care, lab, imaging and optical
  • Full spectrum of cancer care at Marshfield Clinic Cancer Center
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QdVca_0drBx9xB00

“These hospital projects represent the continued progress of our strategy to expand access to excellent care for rural communities. We made a promise to those we serve that we would provide care how, when and where they want to receive it, and we are proud to keep delivering on that promise,” said Dr. Susan Turney, CEO Marshfield Clinic Health System, in a news release.

The Health System’s River Region takes its name from the Wisconsin River and applies to both the Stevens Point campus and a planned hospital facility in Wisconsin Rapids.

The new Wisconsin Rapids facility will be adjacent to the existing Marshfield Clinic Wisconsin Rapids Center, 220 24th St. So. Construction is planned for 2022, with anticipation to begin seeing patients in 2023.

The expanded Wisconsin Rapids campus will include inpatient beds, emergency department and expanded radiological services, such as CT. Patients will also have expanded telehealth access to the Health System’s Marshfield hospitalists and specialists.

The Health System also will expand its services in Medford with plans to build a new medical facility that will bring primary and specialty physician, emergency medicine and hospital services to the Medford community. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2022 following city approval, and open for patients in 2023.

The new medical facility will include a multi-specialty medical group, licensed hospital beds, emergency department, and lab and imaging services.

ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

