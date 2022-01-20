Experts Weigh In On How To Handle Icy Conditions As Freezing Temperatures Expected To Return To Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fast-moving clipper type storm system will sweep past the Philadelphia area Sunday evening, making snow showers possible. That especially goes for north and west of the city. Totals will be limited due to a very dry airmass overhead. Early Sunday evening, a trace to half an inch of snow is possible in some areas across Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs and the Lehigh Valley. Early to mid-evening, pockets of snow showers and flurries will cross South Jersey and Delaware with little or no accumulation. The best chance of accumulation is in the Poconos where 1to 2 inches of snow is possible with snow showers beginning Sunday afternoon. Even a small coating of snow on roads and walkway can create slippery conditions with patchy black ice overnight. This will become a pattern over the next few days; the area will get a mix of sun and clouds for Monday before another fast-moving clipper. That system will pass north Monday evening with clouds and a chance of scattered snow showers. A third system could bring a chance of both snow and rain showers on Tuesday, with highs returning to seasonal levels in the low 40’s. CBS3’s Tammie Souza contributed to this report.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO