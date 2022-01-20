Experts Weigh In On How To Handle Icy Conditions As Freezing Temperatures Expected To Return To Philadelphia Region

CHICAGO (CBS) — Snow has ended for most areas but Lake Effect may continue for Chicago through midday. High 22.
Winter Weather Advisories remain in place — some ending at 9 a.m., others remaining for later in the day where Lake Effect snow lingers bringing another 1 to 3 inches possible in very isolated lakefront locations.
National Weather Service extends winter advisories for Kankakee County, IL, Newton County, IN, and Jasper County, IN, to 3 p.m. Sunday; also a Winter Storm Warning for Lake County, IN, in effect until 3 p.m. Sunday.
(Credit: CBS 2)
Tonight is going to be cloudy with a low of 15 degrees.
(Credit: CBS 2)
Monday we’ll have light snow likely, especially in the morning. 1 to 3 inches of accumulation with a high 33.
(Credit: CBS 2)
Drier and colder for most of next week. Lows drop into single digits Tuesday and Wednesday night.
(Credit: CBS 2)
Comments / 0