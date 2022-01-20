ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Horry County declares state of emergency, issues reminders ahead of winter weather

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vcgo4_0drBwcx000

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County declared a state of emergency Thursday and held a news conference ahead of forecasted winter weather .

Download the free StormTracker13 weather app for fast, accurate local weather at your fingertips

Randy Webster, assistant Horry County admin. for public safety, compared the storm to 2014 and said public works crews are working to treat the roads.

“We really need people to stay off the road,” Webster said. “That is the bottom line.”

Officials said this could be a multi-day event with power outages.

“Icing is a little different of an issue for us. We just don’t have the resources and the capabilities to handle big icing events in our area, so we are going to do the best we can,” Webster said.

5 things to know if you lose power during a winter storm

Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner said he’s concerned about people falling on the ice and urged people to take care of their neighbors and help them out. He also reminded the public not to call 911 for non-emergencies. He said emergency crews will respond but it may take longer than normal.

“We will be there when you call us, and we will respond,” Tanner said. “It may take us a while to get there, but rest assured we will get to you.”

Tanner also reminded everyone to check on smoke alarms, to treat downed power lines as live, and to not bring grills inside to cook. He also said to have an exit plan in case of a fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horry County, SC
Government
County
Horry County, SC
WBTW News13

Use caution on slick roads, South Carolina DOT, highway patrol urge

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are urging precaution as a second winter storm within a week approaches the Carolinas. Fallen trees, power outages and slick roads could accompany winter precipitation. “Today plans are being formulated,” Brittany Harriot, a spokeswoman for the South Carolina Department of Transportation said. “Meetings are being held to kind of […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Emergency#Extreme Weather#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

List: Florence businesses close due to winter storm

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Several downtown Florence businesses will be closed Friday because of the winter storm. A list of businesses can be found below. Bubble: Hand-Crafted Bath Bombs & More Chocobella El Agave Mexican Restaurant Florence County Museum (will re-open with normal hours on Saturday) FMU University Place Gallery Smart Phone Repair The Spa […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Red Cross, Horry County homeless shelter brace for winter weather

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As the Grand Strand gets ready for winter weather, local agencies including the American Red Cross and New Directions of Horry County are preparing their emergency shelters. “We have pre-positioned shelter trailers throughout our area, and those shelters are ready to pull into a facility and set up a shelter […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WBTW News13

Power outages dip below 100 along Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Power outages are being reported across the viewing area due to winter weather. Power outages will be listed below. Here are the numbers for power companies in our area: Duke Energy: 800-419-6356 – View outage map here Horry Electric Cooperative: 843-369-2212 – View outage map here Marlboro Electric Cooperative: 800-922-9174 Pee Dee […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WBTW News13

5 things to know if you lose power during a winter storm

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Ahead of this weekend’s winter storm, it’s important to prepare a little. Here are five things to know in case you lose power: 1. Don’t bring generators inside The extreme winter weather expected this weekend may lead to widespread power outages, causing people to get creative when it comes to […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Vehicle hits utility pole near Conway; 2 people hurt

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were sent to the hospital Friday morning after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Around 6:04 a.m., crews were sent to the area of Highway 90 and Tilly Swamp Road for calls of an overturned vehicle blocking all lanes of traffic. […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

12 units damaged in 2-alarm fire near Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a 2-alarm fire Thursday night near Little River, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews were called at 9:27 p.m. to the 3000 block of North Horseshoe Road, Casey said. One person was injured and treated on scene, according to HCFR. […]
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WBTW News13

PHOTOS: Winter weather hits Grand Strand, Pee Dee areas

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Photos are coming into the News13 newsroom as winter weather hits the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire viewing area through Saturday morning. An Ice Storm Warning is also in effect for Horry County. West of I-95 will mostly be […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

2 injured in Hwy 90 crash in Longs

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue is asking the public to avoid the area of Highway 90 and Jones Road in Longs following a two-vehicle crash. Two people were injured in the collision, which happened at about 2 p.m. Friday, according to a tweet from the agency. Traffic remained blocked, as of 2:45 […]
LONGS, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy