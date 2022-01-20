ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Munich: The Edge of War' review: Historic thriller tackles inevitable

Cover picture for the articleThe handsome and involving brink-of-WWII drama "Munich: The Edge of War" does a decent enough job of making viewers believe something they know happened might not happen. It's 1938 and Hitler is on the brink of invading Czechoslovakia. A pair of pals from Oxford University find themselves in the crosshairs of...

