LeBron James takes lead in NBA All-Star fan voting

Los Angeles Lakers star guard LeBron James has hit yet another milestone in his NBA career. Earlier this week James and the Lakers faced off against Indiana Pacers. Though the Los Angeles team lost 111-104, King James picked up 12 rebounds against the team, eclipsing the 10,000-rebound mark. With the new stat, James has now become the NBA’s first-ever player to reach 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 9,000 assists. Just recently, James also surpassed another NBA legend, Oscar Robertson with 9,908 assists. It will only be a matter of time before James will hit the 30K/10K/10K club. With over 36,000 career points so far, the 37-year-old NBA veteran is gunning for Karl Malone’s No. 2 spot, with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar still at the top spot.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO