NBA

LeBron James takes lead in NBA All-Star fan voting

By Dan Feldman
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeBron James has led the NBA in All-Star fan voting the previous five years. After trailing Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo in initial returns and Curry last week, LeBron has taken the overall lead again this year:. A late riser last year too, LeBron will likely hold...

nba.nbcsports.com

hypebeast.com

LeBron James Becomes First Player in NBA History To Have 30K Points, 10K Rebounds and 9K Assists

Los Angeles Lakers star guard LeBron James has hit yet another milestone in his NBA career. Earlier this week James and the Lakers faced off against Indiana Pacers. Though the Los Angeles team lost 111-104, King James picked up 12 rebounds against the team, eclipsing the 10,000-rebound mark. With the new stat, James has now become the NBA’s first-ever player to reach 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 9,000 assists. Just recently, James also surpassed another NBA legend, Oscar Robertson with 9,908 assists. It will only be a matter of time before James will hit the 30K/10K/10K club. With over 36,000 career points so far, the 37-year-old NBA veteran is gunning for Karl Malone’s No. 2 spot, with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar still at the top spot.
NBA
NBC Sports

Steph honors Rick Barry with awesome underhanded 3-pointer

Steph Curry always ends his pregame shooting with a trick shot and on Friday night, he tailored his grand finale towards Warriors legend Rick Barry, who happened to be in Chase Center for the game against the Houston Rockets. Barry was in the building to help the Warriors honor former...
NBA
FOX59

Undermanned Pacers stun Curry, Warriors 121-117 in overtime

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors were frenzied, rushing shots and being careless with the basketball. It led to perhaps their worst loss this season to an Indiana team with a handful of injured stars watching in street clothes. Keifer Sykes hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:41 left in overtime and a layup […]
NBA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Steph, Warriors stunned in OT by Pacers

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors played down to their competition Thursday night at Chase Center, lacked energy and went ice-cold from behind the 3-point line. In the end, they got exactly what they deserved. Steph Curry's 39 points weren't enough as the Warriors lost 121-117 in overtime to a now...
NBA
RealGM

LeBron James, Kevin Durant Likely To Be All-Star Game Captains

LeBron James now leads the NBA in the latest fan returns for NBA All-Star Voting, which concludes this Saturday, Jan. 22. The Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry (Western Conference guards), the Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant (Eastern Conference frontcourt), the Chicago Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan (Eastern Conference guards) and James (Western Conference frontcourt) continue to be the top vote-getters at their respective position groups.
NBA
NBC Sports

Kerr takes blame for Warriors' worst loss of season to Pacers

SAN FRANCISCO – There are bad losses and worse losses, good wins and ugly wins. No ties in the NBA, but the Warriors created another category Thursday night. And Steve Kerr responded by plopping into a big tub of self-incrimination. “This was my night to stink it up,” Kerr...
NBA

