Borussia Dortmund head south this weekend to face TSG Hoffenheim after a devastating mid-week loss to FC St. Pauli saw them knocked out of the DFB Pokal. Hoffenheim presents a difficult task for BVB following their cup defeat, as the blue and whites have maintained a top 4 status for the majority of the season. Despite both being in the top 4, the two sides have played some of the most unpredictable football in this season’s Bundesliga, having at times excelled against tough opposition while also dropping points against the likes of Bochum. The last time the two sides faced off on matchday 3, Dortmund were victorious in a 3-2 thriller, which featured an Erling Haaland winner in extra time. In all likelihood, a similarly wild match will take place this Saturday.

