ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana again nears record hospitalizations, reports 137 additional COVID-19 deaths

By Matt Adams
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fNA0o_0drBwHbr00

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is approaching a record level of hospitalizations as the omicron surge continues across the state.

The Indiana Department of Health reported 3,506 people hospitalized with COVID-19, along with 137 additional deaths and 16,539 new cases in its latest update.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 30.1% with a rate of 44.3% positive for unique individuals. The omicron variant is now dominant in Indiana, according to state data, accounting for 74.3% of samples tested. Delta, which had previously been the dominant strain in the state, was found in 25.3% of samples tested.

Entire state now in red advisory level; expert says this could be peak in COVID wave

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The agency said 3,395 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,711,913 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,618,086 individuals are fully vaccinated. The state has administered more than 1.6 million booster doses.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uDyTv_0drBwHbr00
    Image via Indiana Department of Health
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00a3l1_0drBwHbr00
    The COVID-19 transmission map from October 7, 2020, through January 19, 2022

The County Metric map shows all 92 Indiana counties in Red, with zero in the Orange, Yellow or Blue categories. This marks the first time all 92 counties have been in the Red category since the health department started releasing its weekly map.

The map is updated each Wednesday. The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,506,866 total positive cases and 19,898 total deaths. There are also 739 probable COVID-19 deaths in which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death but no positive test was documented.

Data suggests COVID levels trending down in recent samples from Carmel’s wastewater testing

The latest hospitalization numbers show 3,506 total COVID-19 patients: 3,154 confirmed and 352 under investigation. IDOH reported a record 3,519 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Jan. 13. Before the omicron surge, the previous highwater mark was 3,460 patients in late November 2020.

The department said 10.4% of ICU beds and 65.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Pike Twp. schools on remote learning due to driver illnesses

INDIANAPOLIS — MSD of Pike Township had to switch to remote learning Friday after several bus drivers reported illness. It is unclear if the illnesses are COVID-related. The district tweeted the announcement around 5:45 a.m. According to the district, live instruction will be provided through Zoom and assignments can be accessed via Canvas.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IN Focus: State lawmakers debate vaccine mandates, school curriculum control

INDIANAPOLIS – The 2022 Indiana legislative session is in full swing as lawmakers debate hot button issues, from vaccine mandates to guidelines on school curricula. The House of Representatives recently passed a bill that would limit what private employers can do when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations. With House Bill 1001, workers can opt for […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Carmel, IN
FOX59

Proposal to stop puppy mill sales in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A new bipartisan bill in the state house aims to curb puppy mills while helping animal rescue services in the process. House Bill 1160 will bar pet stores from selling dogs or cats unless they come from a shelter or rescue facility. The bill was authored by Democratic State Representative Chris Campbell and […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

What schools are growing in Indiana

The Indianapolis Department of Education released the latest enrollment data Thursday, showing a slight increase across Indiana schools. However, Indiana schools have yet to return to pre-pandemic enrollment levels.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Studies show booster shots needed against omicron variant, CDC says

NEW YORK (AP) — Three studies released Friday offered more evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are standing up to the omicron variant, at least among people who received booster shots. They are the first large U.S. studies to look at vaccine protection against omicron, health officials said. The papers echo previous research — including studies in […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hospitalization#Omicron#Delta#Dashboard#Hoosiers#Weekly Cases Per 100 000
FOX59

Seed money for landing sporting events advances to Indiana Senate

INDIANAPOLIS — When the final books are balanced in the next sixty days, it’s estimated that Georgia and Alabama fans and college football followers will have left behind an estimated $150 million economic impact on Central Indiana as a result of this month’s College Football Playoffs Championship game. Not bad for a cold weekend in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX59

SILVER ALERT declared for missing Muncie teen

MUNCIE, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert was declared for a missing 16-year-old out of Muncie. According to the Muncie Police Department, Haylee Cummings was last seen on Wednesday, January 19 at 7:15 am. Authorities describe Cummings as white, female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighing 145 pounds. She has brown eyes with brown […]
FOX59

Snow accumulated in Indianapolis 15 years ago

INDIANAPOLIS – On this day 15 years ago, we picked up over 3″ of snow across central Indiana! Record high: 68° set back in 1906 Record low: -21° set back in 1984 Precipitation: 2.25″ set back in 1959 Snowfall: 3.5″ set back in 2007 Back in 1983, 0.25″-0.5″ of ice accumulated across southern portions of […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy