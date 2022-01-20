ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EP Locomotive tickets go on sale Friday

By Luis Barrio
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC announced that fans can begin buying individual game tickets for the upcoming 2022 United Soccer League (USL) Championship season when tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 28 beginning at 10 AM.

El Paso Locomotive FC kicks off its fourth USL Championship season against Sacramento Republic on the road on Mar. 12 broadcast live on ESPN+.

The Locos return to Southwest University Park for the first time since October on Mar. 19 for its 2022 season home opener against New Mexico United.

The 2022 Locomotive season will feature many first-time matches at Southwest University Park as the Sun City will play host to high-quality teams across the USL Championship.

Two-time USL Championship title winners Louisville City FC is set to visit El Paso for the first time in July. Locomotive will also play host to San Diego Loyal SC, Hartford Athletic, New York Red Bulls II, and 2022 expansion club, Monterey Bay.

Season ticket members were able to purchase additional tickets as of Tuesday, Jan. 25. Group leaders could buy tickets as of Wednesday, Jan. 26, and those who have signed up for the Locomotive Ticket waiting list will receive priority purchasing starting Thursday, Jan. 27 at 10 AM.

EP Locomotive says more information on how to access priority purchasing will be sent via email.

Fans who would like to secure tickets for the full 2022 season may still lock in their season ticket membership online or by calling or texting 915-235-GOAL.

Additionally, fans can still sign up for the Locomotive ticket waiting list by clicking here.

Tickets can be purchased through this link

