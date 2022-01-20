ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BT customers face 9% price hike as cost-of-living squeeze continues

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
Financial News

BT has announced a price hike of more than 9% from the end of March for most customers, as the cost-of-living squeeze continues to be felt.

The telecoms giant said those affected will end up paying an extra £3.50 a month – or £42 annually – on average for phone and broadband bills.

However, financially vulnerable households and those on certain packages, including BT Home Essentials and BT Basic, will be exempt.

The move follows a dramatic increase in data usage over the past few years, the company said in a statement.

Price rises are never popular, but are sometimes a necessary part of business, if we're to keep up with the rising costs we face

It comes after figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed two thirds of UK adults have seen their cost of living jump over the past month.

Some 66% of people surveyed had been hit by increases including steeper energy bills and rising food prices, according to the ONS.

Nick Lane, BT’s managing director for consumer services, said: “Price rises are never popular, but are sometimes a necessary part of business, if we’re to keep up with the rising costs we face.”

Working from home, online education and increased TV streaming have increased demands on the company’s network, with a 90% rise in broadband usage since 2018, and a 79% increase on mobile phones since 2019, he said.

BT changed how it raised bills around two years ago, introducing a system of one increase a year at the end of every March.

The hike this year will be 3.9% plus inflation, as measured by the consumer price index to reflect “rising costs to the business”, according to BT.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Inflation soared to 5.4% last month, its highest rate since March 1992, as households faced surging food prices on top of sky-high energy and fuel bills.

Experts have warned that the cost of living will continue to climb over the next few months as gas and electricity tariffs are expected to rise by around 50% in April.

The Bank of England raised interest rates from 0.1% to 0.25% last month as it said inflation would hit 6% in the spring – and more increases are expected to rein in rising prices.

yourmoney.com

Huge price hike for BT phone and broadband customers

BT increases its broadband prices on 31 March each year using a formula of inflation as measured by the Consumer Prices Index, plus 3.9%. With inflation currently at 5.4%, the highest level in nearly 30 years, BT’s price hikes come in at 9.3%. This will add up to £42 a year (£3.40 a month) to the typical average broadband bill, putting further pressure on household budgets at a time when people are dealing with surging energy costs.
The Independent

Consumer confidence falls amid inflation, fuel bills and interest rate rise fear

Consumer confidence fell significantly in January as Britons braced themselves for surging inflation, rising fuel bills and the prospect of interest rate rises.GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index dropped four points to minus 19 as shoppers indicated they are preparing to tighten their belts in the face of a cost of living crisis.Confidence in the general economic situation took the deepest plunge of eight points, both in terms of the last 12 months and expectations for the coming year, to minus 47 and minus 32 respectively.Confidence in consumers’ personal financial situation for the coming year fell three points to minus two,...
BBC

BT to introduce inflation-busting price rises

BT has said most customers will see bills rise by more than 9% from the end of March as households are squeezed by cost of living pressures. The telecoms giant said broadband and phone bills will jump by 9.3% following a "dramatic increase" in data usage over the last few years.
BBC

Cost of living fears as prices rise at fastest rate in 30 years

Soaring food costs and the energy bill crisis are driving up prices at their fastest rate in almost 30 years, squeezing living standards. Inflation surged to 5.4% in the 12 months to December, up from 5.1% the month before, in another blow to struggling families. The last time inflation was...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

UK inflation hits decades high in cost-of-living squeeze

The annual rate of inflation in Britain rose to a near 30-year high in December, official data showed Wednesday, stoking fears about a cost-of-living squeeze as wages fail to keep pace. The UK’s inflation rate hit 5.4 percent last month and could move even higher with domestic energy prices set...
The Independent

Bank should ‘lean against’ longer-term inflation, MPC member says

A member of the Bank of England group that sets interest rates has warned that inflation is seeping through to parts of the economy that are normally more stable as she said the Bank should “lean against” long-term inflation.Catherine Mann said that as the UK goes into 2022, expectations of increases in prices and wages will likely keep inflation strong for longer.This in turn could reinforce raising prices and wages, she said.“In my view, the objective for monetary policy now should be to lean against this “strong-for-longer” scenario,” she saidIt is the first speech that Ms Mann has given since...
The Independent

Viral Twitter thread says inflation figures ‘ignore the reality’ of cost of living crisis

Food writer and anti-poverty campaigner Jack Monroe has highlighted the stark reality of the cost of living crisis in a now-viral Twitter thread, after the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that inflation rose to 5.4 per cent in December 2021.The latest figures from the ONS showed the consumer price index measure for inflation increased from 5.1 per cent in November, to the highest level in nearly 30 years.The current figure is the highest rate since March 1992, when inflation reached 7.1 per cent.This means that prices of everyday items such as groceries have seen a steep increase, as highlighted...
Man dies after being punched in the head at social club

A man has died after a single punch to the head at a social club near Manchester. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Paul Ologbose, 57, is thought to have been hit in the head once following an altercation at a venue on Kensington Drive in Leigh shortly before 1.55am on Sunday.
24/7 Wall St.

Countries Where People Have the Highest Average Net Incomes

Salaries differ massively across the globe and highlight how much or little people live on to get by. Several different factors affect salaries including work opportunities available in a country, a country’s level of wealth, the minimum wage (if one exists at all), and the income tax rate. The crowd-sourced global database Numbeo has computed […]
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
