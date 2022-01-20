ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

New Fraggle Single with Patti LaBelle

By Shane Keating
toughpigs.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wait is almost over! The first season of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock hits AppleTV+ tomorrow, and the day will also...

toughpigs.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

Queen of Soul, Patti Labelle, playing May show at Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Queen of Rock and Soul music is making a stop in the Star City. Patti Labelle will play the Berglund Center in May. The Grammy Award-winner who has spent more than 50 years in the music biz is famous for songs like "Lady Marmalade," "When You Talk About Love," and "New Attitude."
ROANOKE, VA
GreenwichTime

Dave Grohl Pens New ‘Fraggle Rock’ Theme Song Because Why Not?

Fraggle Rock is back after 35 years — and, of course, Dave Grohl is involved. On Friday, as Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock premiered on Apple TV+, Foo Fighters released “Fraggle Rock Rock,” a song inspired by the Jim Henson show’s original theme song. With...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patti Labelle
Person
Dwayne Johnson
nowdecatur.com

Charlie Puth Releases New Single

After teasing clips for months, Charlie Puth has released a new song. Puth commented about “Light Switch” through a press release and said, “On the songwriting level, it was really cool to share this song with the fans while I made it, so they felt like they were involved at the very beginning of the song, like they almost wrote it with me.”
MUSIC
KEYT

New this week: Mellencamp, Hilary Duff and ‘Fraggle Rock’

This week’s new entertainment releases include a new album of rootsy rock from John Mellencamp, the return of puppet friends from “Fraggle Rock” and a virtual Sundance Film Festival where all the selections can be streamed. On the small screen, there’s the series “As We See It” about 20-something roommates with autism navigating the road to adulthood. And when a TV title is as catchy as “How I Met Your Mother,” there’s reason to think it will be recycled. So say hello to Hulu’s iteration, “How I Met Your Father,” with Hilary Duff as the woman searching for love and a tale for future offspring.
MUSIC
LSU Reveille

Five New Singles

In the past few months, a lot of artists have been dropping new albums such as Adele, Drake, Kanye, and many more. Many other artists have been releasing on a smaller scale, giving their fans new singles to listen to. New singles from artists in all genres are put out all the time, but here are five specific artists that have just recently been released.
MUSIC
Sandusky Register

Perkins grad releases new single

NASHVILLE — A Perkins High School alumna is trying to make it big in Nashville's music scene. Macie Bing, who graduated in 2018, recently also graduated from Lipscomb University located in Tennessee’s capital city. In December, Bing released a new song, “Peace in War.” She said the song...
NASHVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraggle Rock#The Episodes#Moon#Merggles
Paste Magazine

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock

There’s a reason Jim Henson’s Muppet creations endure to this day, and that’s because humor, compassion, and kindness resided at the core of everything he made. That’s it; the magic recipe that makes just about everything he touched timeless and special. True, some of his projects...
ENTERTAINMENT
Primetimer

The New Fraggle Rock Is Slick But Still Fun

I experienced something you never really want to experience as a reviewer while watching the opening moments of Apple TV+'s new children's series Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock: I felt the cranky pang of age and thought, "This was better 40 years ago." I'm fighting against that instinct with all of my might as I set out to review the new Fraggle Rock, but it's important to acknowledge it upfront. It's also something that a lot of people — parents with young kids, in particular — will probably confront if they fire up Back to the Rock on their Apple devices. Reboot Culture has made it unavoidable for us to be confronted with the artifacts of our past getting yanked into the present, mucking up our perceptions of quality with our devotion to the reasons we loved these shows in their original incarnation. This is perhaps never more palpable than when you're talking about a kids' show that you're now watching as an adult.
TV SERIES
toughpigs.com

ToughPigs Talks with the Fraggles!

Have you ever met a Fraggle? Well, if you’d asked us that question just a few days ago, we would’ve said no. But the release of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock has finally given us the opportunity to realize our dream of getting down with Gobo, Boober, and Red!
TV & VIDEOS
NME

Foo Fighters share new track from ‘Fraggle Rock’ revival series

Foo Fighters have shared a new song from the Fraggle Rock revival series – listen to ‘Fraggle Rock Rock’ below. The original Jim Henson children’s show ran for five seasons between 1983 and 1987. A cartoon spin-off, Fraggle Rock: The Animated Series, aired for one run of episodes in the latter year.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Deadline

Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
MOVIES
Deadline

John Bowman Dies At 64; Served As ‘Martin’ Sitcom Co-Creator And ‘In Living Color’ Head Writer

Writer, creator and producer John Bowman has died at the age of 64. His son Johnny Bowman announced that his father suddenly passed away at home in California.  Bowman is most known for writing on In Living Color, and co-creator of famed Black comedy sitcom Martin, in addition to serving on the negotiating committee for the WGA during the 2007-2008 writer’s strike.  In 1988, Bowman was working on Saturday Night Live and won an Emmy for his work which he shared with Mike Myers, Conan O’Brien, Bob Odenkirk and Phil Hartman. Two years later in 1990, Bowman became one of the first...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2021: A Photo Gallery

It was another Year of Covid in 2021, and the sadness extended to many beloved and groundbreaking people in the show business and media worlds who died during the past 12 months. Scroll through a photo gallery above. The acting world lost such giants as Betty White who died on New Year’s Eve eve, Ed Asner, Cicely Tyson, Charles Grodin, Jessica Walter, Christopher Plummer, Michael K. Williams, Hal Holbrook, George Segal, Yaphet Kotto, Jane Powell and Ned Beatty. We also pay tribute to filmmakers including Melvin Van Peebles, Jean-Marc Vallée, Bertrand Travernier, Richard Donner, Michael Apted and Roger Michell. The executive and producing worlds...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy