The Dartmouth Police Department knows how to get a laugh out of members of the community. One of the police officers was out on patrol on Wednesday, January 19 when they came across a small toy skeleton by a mailbox in town. Instead of worrying about someone littering, they decided to have some fun with the discovery. It’s not every day that skeletal remains are found in broad daylight, after all.

DARTMOUTH, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO