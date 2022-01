It’s the expectation that lawmakers and public officials — as would any toolmaker — see a need or problem and look to craft a law that fixes what’s broken. Here’s what’s broken: The feverish and unfounded belief that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump, that President Biden was not legitimately elected and that rampant election fraud was responsible, an allegation that — without reliable witnesses or evidence — has been weaponized to further a potential re-election bid by Trump in 2024 and the campaigns of others throughout the United States and — ultimately — to undermine free and fair elections and the country’s representative democracy.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 14 DAYS AGO