Public Safety

Man jailed over husband and wife's burglary ordeal in Leicester

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA burglar who was part of a group that tied up a couple for several hours and threatened them with weapons and acid has been jailed. Fadil Abdirahman admitted false imprisonment and robbery after he broke into a house on Celandine Road, Leicester on 1 June. The 26-year-old had...

www.bbc.com

