ABOUT THE LIST: Information was obtained from representatives of listed companies. Other companies might have been eligible but did not respond to requests for information. Local refers to the Louisville area of Jefferson, Bullitt, Oldham and Shelby counties in Kentucky and Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties in Indiana. Companies must be at least 51 percent and locally owned to be considered for the minority-owned businesses list.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO