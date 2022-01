The WashU Physics Department is searching for undergraduates interested in working on projects aimed at atomically-thin materials and topological quantum computation. What exactly is topological quantum computation? The Physics Department is trying to find out! This is an experimental undertaking; Professor Henriksen needs students who work well with their hands, or want to learn how. No prior physics knowledge needed, but students do have to enjoy laboring to pursue intriguing ideas that may turn out to not work, or not actually exist ... but, we might revolutionize computing. It'll be a fun project either way.

