Originally from Gladwin, Michigan, Shaynee Traska recently completed the Copper Basin 300 sled dog race which is said to be the toughest 300 miles in Alaska. Not only did she complete the race earlier this month, she finished it in two days, eight hours, and 19 minutes with a seven-dog team. Traska came in sixth place after enduring brutal 55-below temps. It's hard to put into perspective just how cold that really is because most of us have never felt temps that cold.

GLADWIN, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO