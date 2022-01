The new series Wolf Like Me starring Josh Gad and Isla Fisher has just started and we have a post-launch trailer to share with you, and it reveals the big twist in the story. Everyone brings their own set of baggage to a new relationship. Gary (Gad) and Mary (Fisher) are no different. Gary is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Mary has a secret she can't bring herself to share with anyone. The universe brought these two together for a reason, they just need to keep following the signs.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO