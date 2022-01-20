ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Iron Chef’ Reboot Ordered at Netflix

By Jennifer Maas
Middletown Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePer the official description for the show, which is titled “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend,” “The legendary Iron Chef series is reborn with a supersized approach to the ground-breaking culinary competition that started it all. It’s been called the toughest culinary challenge a chef will ever experience. This is...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Critics are bashing the #1 movie on Netflix right now

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, COVID rapid tests, $15 bedsheets, more Given the degree to which Netflix’s newly released climate change movie Don’t Look Up is stacked with high-profile acting talent, and the fact that it debuted on the streamer the day before Christmas, it was pretty much a given that this title would rocket to #1 on the platform. With A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, how could it not? Nevertheless, as I noted in my piece on the new movie from director Adam McKay on Friday, it’s also true that one Don’t Look Up review after...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

New on Netflix: Every new movie and TV show coming this month in January 2022

It might be a new year, but it’s business as usual for Netflix.The streaming service is hoping to cure any post-Christmas blues with a busy January 2022.Users will be treated to new seasons of Ricky Gervais’ comedy After Life and Jason Bateman drama Ozark.Meanwhile, film wise, the fourth Scream film is arriving just ahead of the release of the long-awaited fifth instalment on 14 January.You’ll also be able to watch Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread after going to see the director’s new film,Licorice Pizza, in cinemas.Below is the full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alton Brown
Person
Bobby Flay
Person
Wolfgang Puck
TVLine

Hulu Orders Reboot Comedy to Series — Plus, Judy Greer Joins in Recast

Reboot, the upcoming comedy from Modern Family’s Steve Levitan, has been ordered to series at Hulu, TVLine has learned. Also, Judy Greer will replace Leslie Bibb as Bree Marie Larson, a small-town pageant girl who “always dreamed of being an actress and a princess and both somehow came true,” per the official description. Steeped in the irony of the television industry’s continued resolve to reboot hit shows from the past, the satire begins when Hulu reboots an early aughts family sitcom. With its dysfunctional cast forced back together, they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. Keegan-Michael Key will star...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

HBO Max rebooting Degrassi

The Canadian teen drama franchise that first launched in 1979 is coming back with a new incarnation that is set to debut on HBO Max in 2023. "A reprise of the original teen drama, Degrassi is a character-driven series about the high school experience and the thrilling, often painful journey of self-discovery," per The Wrap. "Set in Toronto, the new series explores a group of teenagers and school faculty living in the shadow of events that both bind them together and tear them apart. The show travels deep into the hearts and homes of diverse, complicated characters, as they struggle to find their new normal, reaching for hope, redemption and love." The Degrassi franchise comprises five series, including Degrassi: The Next Generation that famously starred Drake, plus Nina Dobrev and Shenae Grimes. The reboot will be led by showrunners Lara Assopardi and Julia Cohen with longtime Degrassi producer WildBrain also aboard. “Series after series, the Degrassi franchise continues to make an indelible impact on young viewers looking for trustworthy and authentic storytelling,” said Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming, Warner Bros. “WildBrain continues to artfully capture high school life in a compelling format that can be experienced seamlessly on HBO Max.” ALSO: HBO Max acquires U.S. rights to all 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Reboot - Ordered To Series By Hulu; Judy Greer Joins Cast

HULU ORDERS ORIGINAL COMEDY SERIES "REBOOT" FROM CREATOR STEVE LEVITAN AND 20th TELEVISION. · Hulu has ordered the Original comedy Reboot, from creator and executive producer Steve Levitan and 20th Television to series. · Judy Greer will star opposite previously announced Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville, replacing Leslie Bibb...
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Raid: Netflix is rebooting ‘best action movie ever’ – and fans are not impressed

Netflix’s latest plans to reboot an action franchise has left its users feeling quite frustrated.It’s been reported by Deadline that Transformers director Michael Bay has hired Patrick Hughes to oversee a new version of Gareth Evans’ acclaimed action film The Raid.The film, which follows an Indonesian SWteam that gets trapped in a tower block by a mobster’s army of killers, has become a cult favourite since being released in 2012 thanks to its brilliantly choreographed fight scenes.A sequel followed in 2014, with many expressing desire for a third film. Instead, Bay will reportedly produce a reboot for Netflix, which...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Iron Chefs#Fuji Television Network#Keller Productions#Ball Productions#Food Network#Variety S Newsletter
darkhorizons.com

Greer Joins Ordered-To-Series “Reboot”

Hulu has handed out a series order for the star-studded comedy “Reboot” which hails from “Modern Family” co-creator Steve Levitan and 20th Television. Levitan will serve as showrunner. Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville play the two male leads of an early 2000s family sitcom that Hulu...
TV SERIES
z975.com

Fresh Prince Getting Reboot

Reboots are something we just have to get used to, at this point. So many different movies and TV shows have been done over and over again that it’s just a way of life now. It’s pretty rare that we get anything original anymore. However, there are just...
TV SERIES
Middletown Press

‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Trailer: Netflix Saga Continues With More Bloody Battles

Netflix has released a teaser for “Vikings: Valhalla,” a spinoff series of the original “Vikings” saga set to premiere Feb. 25 on the streaming platform. “Vikings: Valhalla” takes place over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, chronicling the adventures of famous Vikings in history — notably explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson) and Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). In the series, tensions between Vikings and English royals violently climax and an epic journey across oceans (and bloody battlefields) begins.
TV SERIES
Miami Herald

Leaping in Time! NBC Orders Pilot of ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot

It looks like you can go home again! Over the past few years, television has been overtaken by returning shows long (and not-so-long) after cancellation. From sitcoms and game shows to dramas and cartoons, the list of TV reboots and revivals is a long one. While some series, including Frasier and True Blood have only been announced, others have already begun airing like Saved by the Bell’s spinoff by the same name on Peacock.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
FanSided

Kitchen Stadium Awaits Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend on Netflix

If you’re a television food competition purist, your appreciation for the genre is likely rooted in the original Iron Chef or its wildly successful offspring Iron Chef America. With Cooking Channel‘s Saturday night programming still featuring multiple episodes of the latter, it’s clear that a hefty appetite remains for the show, present company included.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘The Woman in the House’ Trailer: Kristen Bell Leads Wine-Soaked Netflix Satire

Kristen Bell has found her next TV project, where she has proven to be a guaranteed draw in popular comedies like “Veronica Mars” and “The Good Place.” Now Netflix is getting in on Bell’s massive audience appeal, and the streamer is giving Bell the chance to experiment with something a little darker. Sporting a title so long it may be as hard to forget as it is to remember, “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window” is billed as a “satirical slant on the psychological thriller” about a wine-loving woman who witnesses a murder....
MOVIES
Variety

Anna Nicole Smith Documentary to Debut on Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Nicole Smith, the Playboy model and reality television star who died suddenly in 2007 at the age of 39, will be the subject of a new Netflix documentary. The film, which is still untitled, will include never-before-seen footage from an unreleased documentary about a young Smith balancing motherhood while on the verge of global stardom. The documentary is still in production, so it’s unclear when it will be released on Netflix. Born Vickie Lynn Hogan, Smith gained notoriety as a Playmate and Guess model, and she set off a media firestorm after marrying 89-year-old oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall II. Once...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon’s ‘Being the Ricardos’ Scores Sizable Streaming Debut

Amazon Studios’ original movie Being the Ricardos secured strong viewership numbers in its debut on the streamer over Christmas week. Directed by Aaron Sorkin, the movie stars Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz. The film chronicles one of Hollywood’s most famous power couples and their iconic TV show, I Love Lucy. Being the Ricardos, which began streaming Dec. 21, was viewed a total of 604 million minutes to place No. 3 on Nielsen’s movie streaming chart for the week of Dec. 20-26 behind Christmas classics Elf (782 million minutes) and Home Alone (700 million minutes). Netflix and Adam...
MOVIES
Deadline

Rebel Wilson’s ‘Pooch Perfect’ Canceled At ABC As Network Parks ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’

EXCLUSIVE: Rebel Wilson’s dog-grooming competition series Pooch Perfect won’t be taking any more walks at ABC. Deadline understands that the Disney-owned network has canceled the unscripted series after one season. Separately, ABC has parked the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. While the game show, which is based on the long-running British format, has not been officially axed and its status is currently to be determined, there are no plans to make further episodes. The network has, however, left the door open for it to return in the future, not particularly surprising given that it is hosted and exec produced...
PETS
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
TV SERIES
MIX 107.9

Season 4 of Ozark Sneak Peek

  Fans are gearing up for season four of the highly acclaimed Netflix series, Ozark. The usual suspects return on January 21. Earlier today Netflix shared a sneak preview on social media and fans simply cannot wait. Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) being tasked with having to broker an immunity deal between drug […]
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Raid Getting Netflix Reboot From Michael Bay, Gareth Evans And Patrick Hughes

The cult-classic action flick The Raid: Redemption is getting a "re-imagining" for Netflix. The new film adaptation of The Raid will see Michael Bay producing the feature with XYZ Films, while Patrick Hughes (The Hitman's Bodyguard) will direct and co-write the film with James Beaufort. The director of the original Raid: Redemption movie, Gareth Evans, will also executive produce the Netflix version. The Raid has spent about a decade trying to get some kind of Hollywood adaptation off the ground, ever since the original film (shot in Indonesia and heavily influenced by its culture) became a breakout hit. Now it seems it's finally happening.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy