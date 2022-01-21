ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

$500,000 worth of meth recovered during traffic stop in Baldwin County

By WEAR Staff
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38TNmk_0drBpS6p00

BALDWIN COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies recovered $500,000 worth of ICE Methamphetamine in a vehicle search Tuesday in Baldwin County.

According to the release, around 1:30 p.m., deputies stopped an Illinois plated car hauler on I-10 east near the 54 mile marker.

"Deputies noticed irregularities about a 2003 Ford Expedition being transported and decided to investigate further," the release states.

The driver gave consent for the vehicle to be searched, and during the search deputies found about 116 pounds of Methamphetamine.

"The narcotics were secreted within factory voids within the vehicle," the release states.

Deputies say the vehicle was being shipped from Los Angeles, California and heading to Orlando, Florida.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized, while the driver of the car hauler was released, according to the release.

"The investigation is ongoing into the origin of the narcotics," deputies say.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Arizona Democratic Party executive board censures Sinema

The executive board of the Arizona Democratic Party (ADP) censured Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) after she and fellow moderate Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) joined their 50 Republican colleagues this week to block Democrats’ attempts to change the filibuster in order to pass voting rights legislation. “I want to be...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Baldwin County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
California State
State
Florida State
County
Baldwin County, AL
Fox News

Celebrities honor Louie Anderson after his death

Celebrities are paying tribute to the late comedian Louie Anderson on social media. Anderson died at a hospital in Las Vegas due to complications from cancer, his longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz revealed on Friday. The comedian's death comes days after Schwartz broke the news that Anderson was battling a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Methamphetamine#Ford
CBS News

Tensions mount at Ukrainian border as Russia amps up military presence

Ukraine is bracing for a possible invasion from Russia, which continues to expand its military presence on Ukraine’s northern border. While talks between the U.S. and Russia have stalled, the U.S. vowed to respond “swiftly and severely” with sanctions should Russia launch an attack. Holly Williams reports.
MILITARY
CNN

CNN

840K+
Followers
127K+
Post
669M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy