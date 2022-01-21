$500,000 worth of meth recovered during traffic stop in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies recovered $500,000 worth of ICE Methamphetamine in a vehicle search Tuesday in Baldwin County.

According to the release, around 1:30 p.m., deputies stopped an Illinois plated car hauler on I-10 east near the 54 mile marker.

"Deputies noticed irregularities about a 2003 Ford Expedition being transported and decided to investigate further," the release states.

The driver gave consent for the vehicle to be searched, and during the search deputies found about 116 pounds of Methamphetamine.

"The narcotics were secreted within factory voids within the vehicle," the release states.

Deputies say the vehicle was being shipped from Los Angeles, California and heading to Orlando, Florida.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized, while the driver of the car hauler was released, according to the release.

"The investigation is ongoing into the origin of the narcotics," deputies say.