ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

GET ACTIVE: Hiker Joan Young is young at heart

By Debbie Juniewicz, , Contributing Writer
dayton.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight states, 4,800 miles – 73-year-old Joan Young is up to the challenge. “I love hiking and I figured I had one grand adventure left,” Young said, smiling. The Michigan woman set out in December to thru-hike the expansive North Country National Scenic Trail, the longest of the 11 trails in...

www.dayton.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bangor Daily News

Young bull moose thrills hikers in Bangor City Forest

Felicia Kirkland of Bangor enjoys going for weekend hikes. On Sunday, she took along a couple of friends for a trip to the Bangor City Forest. The trio was treated to a thrilling and unexpected moose sighting and Kirkland was kind enough to share the video with us. The group...
BANGOR, ME
webcenterfairbanks.com

Very Important Pet: River the young at heart Alaskan Husky

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Much like her namesake, River is a good girl likes to go for miles and miles. Despite her age, River is an active and loving Husky who is looking for a loving home to go on adventures with. Here’s what Britley Calkins, an animal handler with Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Shelter, had to say:
FAIRBANKS, AK
CBS Denver

‘He Was Our Provider’: Young Colorado Father Mourned After COVID Battle

DENVER (CBS4) – Two years into the pandemic and while life is returning back to normal for many people, it’s everything but that for widow Bianca Enriquez. She and her family are left grieving the death of her husband. When her 29-year-old husband, Jesus Enriquez, tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 17, he thought it would quickly run its course. (credit: Enriquez family) “This was his first time catching COVID,” Bianca said. “He thought it was a part of it, he didn’t think that it would get to where he was so, so sick.” Bianca said Jesus caught the virus while working out in...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
North Dakota State
State
Minnesota State
State
Vermont State
dayton.com

BEST OF DAYTON: Which Mexican place is the best in town?

Last year’s Best of Dayton contest from Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News crowned new champions for 2021 in 100 categories. One of the most popular, as it is every year, is the Best Mexican Restaurant category. Best of Dayton 2021 winners:. » Arts, Entertainment and Music. »...
DAYTON, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Winter Weather: 1-4″ Of Snow Expected To Fall Throughout Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Don’t call it a snow comeback. More than 13 inches of snow have fallen over the past 8 days with an additional 1-3 inches of snow expected today. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) All of a sudden that snow deficit we were seeing has been made up. We are now at 17.6” of snow for the season. which is just 2.6” behind the seasonal pace we’d expect. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Yes we had to wait a little bit but we have certainly made up some...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Next Round Of Cold And Snow Expected On Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will have a dry and mild end to the weekend with plenty of sunshine and temperatures running a few degrees above normal for this time of year. Sunday highs will top out mostly in the 30s in the mountains with some 40s on the western slope and 50s on the plains. Monday will be a transition day with some sunshine to start but a mix of sun and clouds along with some colder temperatures by the afternoon as the first of two cold fronts slide in from the north. Afternoon highs will fall by about 5...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hikers#Young At Heart
CBS Philly

Bucks County DJ Service Raises Money To Buy Smoke Detectors For Local Families

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County DJ service is raising money to try and keep local families safe. The funds are for smoke detectors AC DJs wants to give them to fire companies who can then give them out to families in need. The company’s owner says with recent fires like the ones in Fairmount and in New York City, he wanted to do something to help give back. “It was my wife and I’s idea,” Adam Finger, the owner of AC DJs, said. “It was about teaching my daughter to pay forward, be nice to people, and help out. I’ll do it as long as it takes to collect the amount of detectors for people that need it. If it’s two months, six months, six years, it doesn’t matter. It’s about helping out the community.” The DJ service says one smoke detector costs $8. If you’d like to donate, click here.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Denver

6 Of Colorado’s 8 Major River Basins Remain Above Normal On Snowpack

DENVER (CBS4) – After a slow start to the snow accumulation season in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains the jet stream finally brought a favorable storm track to the state during the month of December. Many river basins were able to build up a higher-than-normal snowpack within just a matter of weeks. Since the arrival of the new year it has been fairly quiet with just a couple of weak storm systems passing through, but despite that, the snowpack is still above normal in six of the eight major river basins. The Upper Rio Grande and Arkansas river basins are the only two lagging behind but its not by much. A new storm expected on Tuesday will bring light accumulations to most of the state but we could see some modest amounts fall across the two basins in the most need. After that storm it looks like we’ll see several days of relatively dry and quiet weather but there are some indications in computer forecast models that another series of storms will be possible closer to the first of February.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Hiking
omahachamber.org

YOUNG PROFESSIONALS

Who shape Greater Omaha’s future. Built for Young Professionals by Young Professionals. Whether you are looking to volunteer, attend an event or just get to know your city better—the Greater Omaha Chamber Young Professionals council and events can help you deepen your connection to the Omaha community. The...
OMAHA, NE
dayton.com

Soul of Dayton adds decade of music

Since 2013, Soul of Dayton listeners have enjoyed a freewheeling mix of classic R&B and funk released between 1964 to 1989. However, on Friday, Jan. 21, the locally owned radio station, which broadcasts terrestrially at WHKO-FM (98.7) and digitally at WHKO-HD3, expands its format to include more than 1,000 songs from the 1990s.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

GARDENING: A great tree, the gingko

Sitting at the computer all day is not good for one’s well-being – in many ways. This time of the year I find myself working long stretches during the day at my desk, working on the computer. I have learned over the past few years (due to Covid 19 and working at home) to get up and move.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
Daily Montanan

When in Earth’s history did Yellowstone National Park begin?

What were the major events have shaped the Earth and its environment, and when did these events takes place? When did the major volcanic events in Yellowstone take place within the sequence of Earth’s major events? Geologic research has made significant progress to answer these questions, and future discoveries will further refine the fascinating story. […] The post When in Earth’s history did Yellowstone National Park begin? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy