San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Public Library premiers new exhibition on Chinese Railroad Workers

By Yujie Zhou
Mission Local
Mission Local
 2 days ago
In the famous photo of the last spike of the Transcontinental Railroad being driven into the ground in 1869 at Promontory Point, Utah, not a single Chinese worker can be seen. No matter that Chinese workers made up the majority of the workers who laid down the tracks. A...

Mission Local

Covid-19 Tracker: Slogging downhill

Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat regular) Covid-19 data dump. Hospitalizations continue to rise, but at a slower pace while infections and positivity rates, though headed down, remain extremely elevated and most R Number models show a lot of virus still speading in the City. No...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Five Questions: Part 2

The special election for the State Assembly’s 17th District is less than four weeks away, and we’ve got four more questions for our candidates. Just like last week, we’ll pose one question each week, then post their answers here on Thursdays – we have limited their answers to 150 words or less.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Covid-19 Tracker: Hospitalizations up, cases down

Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat regular) Covid-19 data dump. Latest reports from San Francisco’s Department of Public Health show a drop in recorded infections and citywide positivity rates. Hospitalizations continue to climb as R Number models generally show falling transmission rates. Though DPH maintains...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Covid-19 Tracker: Maybe reaching a plateau

Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat regular) Covid-19 data dump. Reporting over the weekend, a little sketchy, indicates infections may be reaching a plateau in the City. But hospitalizations, which lag, are still on the rise, and all indications are that the virus remains plenty prevalent.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Who is funding the school board recall?

In only a few short weeks, San Francisco voters will go to the polls to decide whether three elected members of the city’s school board will keep their jobs. Board President Gabriela López, Commissioner Alison Collins, and Commissioner Faauuga Moliga will all be on the ballot on Feb. 15. Out of the seven members of the school board, only those three were eligible to be recalled, as the other four had not served long enough.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Covid-19 Tracker: The Fourth Shot

Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat regular) Covid-19 data dump. Omicron continues out of control in the City as infections, hospitalizations, and positivity rates remain sky high. R Number models show no decrease in transmission rates. Pooper-good news: Wastewater and sewage samples in Boston and Santa...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Neighborhood Notes: Covid, closures, and King

The recent omicron surge has made for an inauspicious start to the new year, with many of us isolating and several businesses in the neighborhood temporarily closing due to illness. But, with the Martin Luther King Jr. long weekend fast approaching, there is still plenty going on in and around...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Covid-19 Tracker: DPH MIA

Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat regular) Covid-19 data dump. No sign yet of an omicron retreat. In the midst of the biggest, and potentially worst, surge over the past two years, where is the San Francisco Department of Public Health? Anybody seen or heard from DPH lately? Like the Department of Public Works, which doesn’t pick up garbage, or the Department of Building Inspection, which doesn’t inspect or regulate contractors, or the Unified School District, which does (what?) , the Department of Public Health appears to be out to lunch (at the French Laundry?). You would think DPH could at least secure and distribute masks and rapid tests. Note: DPH testing sites, which have been closed, should be open today. As taxpayers, we deserve better, much better, than we’ve gotten so far, especially now.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Mahjong: A daily battlefield of clacking tiles for Chinese immigrants

Behind the nondescript door of the Lei Family’s Association on Waverly Place is the answer to how elderly Chinese residents survive the isolation of being an immigrant. Two rows of square tables fill a room that smells of cigarettes despite no visible smoking. Seated around each table are four players – primarily men dressed in unfashionable, yet comfortable coats – deftly handling the 13 mahjong tiles that are automatically dealt from the table.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Amid mask shortages, one local leader has been a mask marvel

As the omicron wave gained momentum, one local leader noticed a KN95 mask shortage at San Francisco public schools and decided to see what she could do to solve the problem. She worked the phones and, in seven days, Kate Bueler, the development director for the Jamestown Community Center, secured 61,000 KN95 masks for staff and students of local San Francisco schools.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

City Attorney investigating operator of local test site

The San Francisco City Attorney’s Office is investigating a Covid-19 testing site at 18th and Dolores streets, which began to offer free, self-swab PCR testing last week. In a letter the office sent to the site’s proprietor, Community Wellness America, late Monday, Deputy City Attorney John H. George told the organization to provide “information establishing Community Wellness America’s ability to lawfully administer COVID-19 tests in San Francisco.” This must be done by Jan. 17.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

SFUSD failed the Covid-19 testing test

It’s painful to admit it, but it’s true: The last time Oakland kicked San Francisco’s ass this thoroughly was the ’89 World Series. To wit: On the cusp of winter break, every Oakland Unified School District student attending class received a pair of at-home covid tests. Throughout the break, parents were sent numerous and detailed messages reminding them to administer one of those tests three days before the first day of school and the second on the Sunday before school resumed. And, for those parents who didn’t do this — or who left on vacation before the tests were handed out — there was an additional stopgap: Rapid testing was available on school campuses on the first day of school.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Covid-19 Tracker: The beat goes on

Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat regular) Covid-19 data dump. By any measure — infections, hospitalizations, positivity rates and R Numbers — San Francisco appears to be still in the thick of the omicron woods. First the good news. Local data scientist Peter Khoury...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Mission Local

San Francisco, CA
