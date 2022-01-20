Urbana Officers block off part of Vine Street; person taken away in ambulance
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana officers have part of Vine Street blocked off Thursday afternoon.
Officers have not yet been able to confirm what happened but someone was seen being taken away by ambulance. There is no word on their current condition.
This is a developing story.
