335 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 335 new cases on Thursday for Scioto County bringing the total to 17,366 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 75 more recoveries reported by ODH Thursday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 13,805 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported three additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Thursday bringing the total to 1,055 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of original vaccines completed in Scioto County is 34,283 or 45.52% of the total population of the county (75,315). The number of additional doses (booster shots) received is 12,917.