Dolly Parton shares the song ‘Big Dreams and Faded Jeans’s and announces new LP

 3 days ago

Country icon Dolly Parton surprised fans with the release of a brand new song, “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans,” a track from her upcoming collection of songs which will serve as the companion album...

