Whether you have a new email address, or you’d simply like to use a different one, it’s easy to change your email in your Spotify account. We’ll show you how to do that. Note: As of the writing in December 2021, you can’t change your email address from the Spotify mobile or desktop app; you will have to use the Spotify website. Also, you can’t change your email address if you used your Facebook account to sign in to Spotify. In that case, you’ll need to disconnect your Spotify account from Facebook.

